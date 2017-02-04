 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Introducing BioVision's PCR, QPCR and RT PCR Products

 
 
PCR Products from BioVision
PCR Products from BioVision
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- BioVision offers a wide range of high performance PCR, QPCR, RT PCR and QRT PCR enzyme products including kits and master mixes, DNA Polymerases and Reverse Transcriptases for all your PCR needs. Over the years, our scientists have engineered the highest quality enzymes and most advanced and sophisticated formulations for PCR related applications. All of the BioVision's products have been well validated by researchers around the world, with an increasing number of citations available in scientific publications. BioVision is dedicated to contribute to the scientific research community by delivering market leading performing PCR, RTPCR, QPCR products and DNA Polymerases at an unbeatable price.

Key Features:
 Ready-To-Use QPCR, PCR and RTPCR Master Mixes
• Highly Sensitive, Efficient and Cost-Effective Master Mixes
• Variety of Master Mixes to Choose From
• Master Mixes with Dye for Direct Loading of the PCR Product(s) onto an Agarose Gel
• High Performance QPCR master mixes compatible with most real-time PCR instruments
• Wide Range of RT PCR Enzyme Products including Kits, Master Mixes and Reverse Transcriptases
• Numerous DNA Polymerases to Choose From
• For Routine PCR amplification to PCR Applications Demanding High Efficiency, Difficult Templates, High Yield, High Fidelity and Robustness
• Whole Blood or Plant PCR Assays

Applications:
• QPCR Master Mixes for Gene-Expression Analysis, Gene Cloning, Gene knockdown Validation, Microarray Validation and High Throughput Applications
• PCR Master Mixes for Routine PCR and High-Throughput PCR and Amplification of AT and GC Rich Sequences
• Low copy PCR Assays, RACE, NGS Library Construction, TA Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis
• RT Master Mixes for Producing Template for use in RT-PCR and QPCR, cDNA Synthesis from ssRNA, cDNA Library Construction, Generation of Probes for hybridization, DNA Primer Extension
• Many More Applications………………

QPCR Master Mixes...............M1105-M1125............................Varies
QPCR Positive Control Kit.......M1126..................................100 Reactions
PCR Master Mixes............... ..M1127-M1143............................Varies
PCR Kits................................M1144-M1145............................Varies
DNA Polymerases.................9001-03;9222-23,25;M1146 to 53...Varies
DNA Ladders.....................9301;M1155-M1156..........................Varies
RT PCR Products................ M1160-M1172...............................Varies
Reverse Transcriptases......... M1173-M1174..............................Varies
QRT PCR Products............... M1175-M1190..............................Varies

We are constantly adding new products to our Molecular Biology Tools category for your research. PLease visit the following link for more details: http://www.biovision.com/products/molecular-biology-tools...

