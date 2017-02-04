News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing BioVision's PCR, QPCR and RT PCR Products
Key Features:
• Ready-To-Use QPCR, PCR and RTPCR Master Mixes
• Highly Sensitive, Efficient and Cost-Effective Master Mixes
• Variety of Master Mixes to Choose From
• Master Mixes with Dye for Direct Loading of the PCR Product(s) onto an Agarose Gel
• High Performance QPCR master mixes compatible with most real-time PCR instruments
• Wide Range of RT PCR Enzyme Products including Kits, Master Mixes and Reverse Transcriptases
• Numerous DNA Polymerases to Choose From
• For Routine PCR amplification to PCR Applications Demanding High Efficiency, Difficult Templates, High Yield, High Fidelity and Robustness
• Whole Blood or Plant PCR Assays
Applications:
• QPCR Master Mixes for Gene-Expression Analysis, Gene Cloning, Gene knockdown Validation, Microarray Validation and High Throughput Applications
• PCR Master Mixes for Routine PCR and High-Throughput PCR and Amplification of AT and GC Rich Sequences
• Low copy PCR Assays, RACE, NGS Library Construction, TA Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis
• RT Master Mixes for Producing Template for use in RT-PCR and QPCR, cDNA Synthesis from ssRNA, cDNA Library Construction, Generation of Probes for hybridization, DNA Primer Extension
• Many More Applications………………
QPCR Master Mixes...............M1105-
QPCR Positive Control Kit.......M1126..................................100 Reactions
PCR Master Mixes............... ..M1127-M1143............................Varies
PCR Kits................................M1144-
DNA Polymerases.................9001-
DNA Ladders.....................9301;
RT PCR Products................ M1160-M1172...............................Varies
Reverse Transcriptases......... M1173-M1174..............................Varies
QRT PCR Products............... M1175-M1190..............................Varies
We are constantly adding new products to our Molecular Biology Tools category for your research. PLease visit the following link for more details: http://www.biovision.com/
Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
marketing@biovision.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse