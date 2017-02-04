 
FDA, Sephora, Mary Kay, and More to Present at ACI & ICMAD Cosmetics

 
 
Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- American Conference Institute (ACI) in collaboration with the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD) association is pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics and Personal Care Products will take place at the Millennium Broadway Hotel on March 6-8, 2017 in New York City.  Pamela Jo Busiek, President and CEO at ICMAD and Sharon Blinkoff, Counsel at Locke Lord and ICMAD Board Secretary and General Counsel will serve as co-chairs of this year's event.

Megan Furino, Legal Conference Producer with ACI remarked, "ACI is excited to collaborate with ICMAD on this unique forum for the cosmetics industry.  ACI's collaboration with ICMAD makes this event a 'must attend' for those in the industry.  This conference is the leading forum for top industry professionals to discuss and analyze political, legislative, regulatory, judicial, and other developments impacting business decisions and strategies."

Furino went on to state, "ACI is also proud to provide a forum where legal, regulatory, and compliance professionals can converse with the FDA, FTC, and NAD on the matters affecting cosmetics and personal care products.  We are also pleased to bring attendees the opportunity to network with and learn from representatives from prominent companies such as The Clorox Company, Consumer Product Testing Company, eos Products LLC, Fresh, Guthy-Renker Ventures LLC, Kendo Holdings, Inc., Intertek, L'Oreal USA, Mary Kay Inc., New Avon LLC, Sephora, Sundial Brands,  tarte cosmetics, and Unilever, who will present at this one-of-a-kind conference."

"The partnership with ICMAD is a great opportunity to collaborate with one of the top industry organizations. This event brings together faculty that can address a very robust and desirable agenda. The additional half-day workshops will give attendees variety and options based on their industry knowledge and concerns," Stephanie Butler, Division Manager at ACI said. "It is a pleasure and smooth process to work with ICMAD and their team. With the renewed interest into the bills introduced in the legislature, the opportunity to educate industry leaders on potential regulatory measures is an important segment that ICMAD has provided in this year's agenda."

Full information on this forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/Cosmetics.

# # #

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers, and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York and led by Eileen Baird, Senior Vice President, and Lisa Riley, Managing Director, American Conference Institute has grown to produce annual industry leading events, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the country.

About ICMAD

ICMAD, the Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors, has been the voice of independent cosmetic companies around the world since 1974. Offering innovative business tools, timely publications, educational programs, networking opportunities, and key advocacy support, ICMAD provides invaluable guidance and support for all facets of the independent cosmetic industry. Stay on top of the latest regulations and events with ICMAD and connect on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICMADTalks), Twitter (@ICMADTalks), LinkedIn (http://bit.ly/ICMADTalks) and online at www.icmad.org.

Click to Share