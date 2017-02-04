News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
South Shore Chamber of Commerce names Brian Molisse of Molisse Realty Group, LLC to Board
Molisse Realty Group, LLC is a full-service real estate office with locations in Marshfield, Weymouth, Scituate and Manchester-by-
Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, "The South Shore's economy will not grow without attracting many more people to the region. Brian's expertise in the real estate market and his advocacy work for the industry will help us move our objective of drawing more people to the area and building stronger communities."
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse