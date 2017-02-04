News By Tag
New Homes at Foster Square Released for Sale
"We are thrilled to be releasing this new phase of homes for sale to the public," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "This phase only offers a very limited number of homesites for sale, so interested buyers are highly encouraged to act quickly!"
New homes at Foster Square are available in a variety of floorplan designs that range in size approximately from 1,144 to 2,172 square feet of living space, two to three bedrooms and up to two-and-a-half bathrooms. These homes feature a whole host of fantastic design details that include, upper decks, patios, open-concept living areas, walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms in the master suites and more.
As part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, these residences come with a high level of upgrades and designer-selected appointments as standard and at no additional cost. Foster Square homeowners enjoy items such as stainless steel GE® appliances, granite slab kitchen countertops, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and more.
Residents will enjoy the prime walkability to nearby amenities at Foster Square. The Foster City Public Library, parks and recreation center, sports courts and beautiful lagoon are all within walking distance of new homes at Foster Square. This community is located about 25 miles south of San Francisco. These new condominiums start from the $900,000s.
With only a limited number of homesites available, these homes are bound to go quickly. Act today to learn more about this new community by visiting http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
