News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Championship Bull Riding Readies Lufkin for annual Bull Bash
Big Tex Agriplex Lufkin CBR Bull Bash presented by Mahindra Tractors and Gravely Zero Turn Mowers
"The greatest thing about our event is you don't have to be a bull riding expert to enjoy the show and have a good time," said four time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman.
Helping you enjoy the show will be twenty four bull riders from thirteen states and over 100 bulls who will all be competing for a total prize package of over $100,000 while in Lufkin.
The twenty-eight year old Angelina County tradition features five time World Champion bull rider, Sage Kimzey who is also the 2016 CBR and Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association's (PRCA) World Champion. Kimzey who enjoys the highest riding percentage in the industry, will have to ride past the eighteen year old bull riding sensation from Crockett, Boudreaux Campbell, who will enjoy the hometown crowd advantage to win the event.
Campbell, a two time Texas High School Bull Riding Champion and high school senior at Lovelady High School is ranked No. 3 in the CBR's 2017 World Standings of the professional Road to Cheyenne bull riding tour. He joined the tour in August after qualifying thru the CBR's Horizon Series and won his first event in Hobbs on January 28. Campbell press release (http://www.cbrbull.com/
Kimzey, the No. 1 ranked bull rider, left the National Finals Rodeo and Las Vegas as the 2016 World Champion Bull Rider earning $311,451.27 during the 2016 pro rodeo season with $149,462 won at the NFR in December. Last July he earned over $100,000 at the CBR World Finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days as he won his second CBR World title. The twenty-two year old undisputed number one bull rider in the industry is from Strong City, Okla., and leads the CBR World Standings coming into Lufkin.
Kimzey and Campbell will both have their hands full as multiple National Finals Rodeo qualifiers are scheduled to ride in Lufkin including the number two ranked Eli Vastbinder from Statesville, North Carolina who continues to advance up the leaderboard one bull at a time.
The three round tournament style event features a 24 man field with the winner of the third Shoot Out round, taking home the lion's share of the prize package.
Sanctioned by CBR, the Bull Bash is the twelfth stop on the Road to Cheyenne twelve-month televised tour where the world's top bull riders test their skills against dynamic four-legged animal athletes.
You and your family will enjoy the CBR Famous Energy Bullfighters, grand pyrotechnics introductions, and great family barrel man entertainment that assures bull riding fans a jammed pack two hour adrenaline rush show.
"It's a combination of a great rock and roll concert and a heavy weight prize fight refereed by Tuff Hedeman," said CBR Chief Executive Officer, Benny Cude.
The former 4 time world titled Hedeman, who in recent years has made a name for himself in the production of great bull riding events, will serve as the "chute boss" and television commentator from the dirt in frontof the audience.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders to enjoy the activities on the concourse including great shopping and meet and greets.
Tickets are on sale now Ticketing Link (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Location: George Henderson Expo Center Arena, 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901 (936) 637-3976
General Admission available at Cavender's (2503 South First, Lufkin, TX, 75901) Bull Riders will be at Cavenders on Saturday, February 24 at 2 pm for a Kick-Off party and meet and greet.
Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017, 8 pm
Websites: cbrbull.com;
Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
***@theshortround.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse