Spirion Strengthens Enterprise Data Security with Spirion 10.0
Introduces "Spirion Spyglass" Executive Dashboard, Expanded Cloud Support, Splunk Integration and GDPR Assessments
Demonstrate Accountability in All Data Protection Activities
Spirion Spyglass provides enterprise-wide visualization of the risk exposure of an organization's sensitive data and the ability to drill down into specific areas of interest. Company board and C-level executives are demanding more information and are more invested than ever before in understanding the overall risk posture of their business. This powerful new feature provides answers to their questions by showing real-time and historical trend data on existing, newly created and protected sensitive information within the enterprise – both on premises and in the cloud.
Spirion Spyglass enterprise dashboard components allow managers to manipulate massive amounts of data to understand what sensitive data exists, where it is and is not located, when it was found or removed, who owns it and how it is protected, if at all.
Add Sensitive Data Visibility to Splunk and SIEM through Enterprise App Integration
By integrating Spirion with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions such as Splunk Enterprise, users can share, analyze and correlate Spirion's sensitive-data results with existing enterprise security investments. The Spirion Splunk App replaces costly and complex third-party development integration and manual data exports. This allows enterprises to quickly and easily add Spirion's rich data set to existing information about systems and users so they can better understand their risk posture.
Visit the Spirion v10 Showcase at RSA 2017 Booth #N4309
See Spirion at the premier cybersecurity event, the RSA Conference, held in San Francisco, February 13-17. Visit Spirion's booth, North Expo Hall #N4309.
About Spirion
Spirion, http://www.spirion.com, headquartered in New York, is the leading provider of data risk management solutions to help businesses reduce their sensitive data footprint and proactively minimize the cost and reputational damage that results from cyberattacks. Spirion's data platform, the tenth-generation award-winning solution, helps organizations eliminate the risk of data breaches by discovering, classifying, monitoring and protecting personal information—
