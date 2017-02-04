 
News By Tag
* Dlp
* Data Loss Prevention
* Dlp Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Spirion Strengthens Enterprise Data Security with Spirion 10.0

Introduces "Spirion Spyglass" Executive Dashboard, Expanded Cloud Support, Splunk Integration and GDPR Assessments
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dlp
Data Loss Prevention
Dlp Software

Industry:
Security

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Spirion, the leading provider of sensitive data risk-reduction solutions, today announced the Spirion 10.0 data platform with enhanced enterprise capabilities. In the 10.0 release, executive data visibility is revolutionized via the newly introduced "Spirion Spyglass" dashboard. In addition to the executive dashboard, Spirion has expanded its cloud support to include cloud storage discovery, classification and protection for G Suite, Office365, Dropbox and Box. Spirion has also made its data available to complementary enterprise applications such as Splunk® via RESTful APIs. The features introduced in Spirion 10.0 provide comprehensive data security and privacy for any organization, including those that must comply with regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Demonstrate Accountability in All Data Protection Activities

Spirion Spyglass provides enterprise-wide visualization of the risk exposure of an organization's sensitive data and the ability to drill down into specific areas of interest. Company board and C-level executives are demanding more information and are more invested than ever before in understanding the overall risk posture of their business. This powerful new feature provides answers to their questions by showing real-time and historical trend data on existing, newly created and protected sensitive information within the enterprise – both on premises and in the cloud.

Spirion Spyglass enterprise dashboard components allow managers to manipulate massive amounts of data to understand what sensitive data exists, where it is and is not located, when it was found or removed, who owns it and how it is protected, if at all.

Add Sensitive Data Visibility to Splunk and SIEM through Enterprise App Integration

By integrating Spirion with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions such as Splunk Enterprise, users can share, analyze and correlate Spirion's sensitive-data results with existing enterprise security investments. The Spirion Splunk App replaces costly and complex third-party development integration and manual data exports. This allows enterprises to quickly and easily add Spirion's rich data set to existing information about systems and users so they can better understand their risk posture.

Visit the Spirion v10 Showcase at RSA 2017 Booth #N4309

See Spirion at the premier cybersecurity event, the RSA Conference, held in San Francisco, February 13-17. Visit Spirion's booth, North Expo Hall #N4309.

About Spirion

Spirion, http://www.spirion.com, headquartered in New York, is the leading provider of data risk management solutions to help businesses reduce their sensitive data footprint and proactively minimize the cost and reputational damage that results from cyberattacks. Spirion's data platform, the tenth-generation award-winning solution, helps organizations eliminate the risk of data breaches by discovering, classifying, monitoring and protecting personal information—including PCI, PHI, intellectual property or any data type unique to an organization— stored across the network and cloud. Spirion has thousands of customers, including leading firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, energy, public sector, retail, transportation, education, manufacturing and media markets. Learn more about Spirion's platform and services at  http://www.spirion.com/us/platform.
End
Source:
Email:***@10fold.com
Tags:Dlp, Data Loss Prevention, Dlp Software
Industry:Security
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spirion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share