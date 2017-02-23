News By Tag
Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show W/Ron Russell Wednesday March 8th
Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 8th, 2017.
Imagine the psychedelic funk of George Clinton oozing with the brooding menace of Massive Attack. Imagine the rolling hypnotic beats of The Happy Mondays through the vision and flow of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, a sonic soul collective who adhere to no boundaries or formulas, either musically or culturally.
Well that band is now a reality: the lyrically explosive, musically diverse, electro funk hybrid known as The Winachi Tribe. Born from the belly of Northern D.Funk collective China White. The Tribe are an exceptional band of musicians and producers who have collaborated and toured with artists as diverse as Ian Brown to Danny Saber.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Liam Croker from The Winachi Tribe, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Liam Croker on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
