Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show W/Ron Russell Wednesday March 8th

Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 8th, 2017.
 
 
Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Liam Croker From The Winachi Tribe on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Liam Croker from the phenomenal band The Winachi Tribe will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss their new album, their career and the entertainment industries at large. Tune in for the worldwide premier of their song "Heaven Forbid" which has never been played on air before. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Imagine the psychedelic funk of George Clinton oozing with the brooding menace of Massive Attack. Imagine the rolling hypnotic beats of The Happy Mondays through the vision and flow of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, a sonic soul collective who adhere to no boundaries or formulas, either musically or culturally.

Well that band is now a reality: the lyrically explosive, musically diverse, electro funk hybrid known as The Winachi Tribe. Born from the belly of Northern D.Funk collective China White. The Tribe are an exceptional band of musicians and producers who have collaborated and toured with artists as diverse as Ian Brown to Danny Saber.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Liam Croker from The Winachi Tribe, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Liam Croker  on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow The Winachi Tribe on Twitter @winachitribe

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

