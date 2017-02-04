News By Tag
The Devil's Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith
THE DEVIL'S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH is conceived and directed by Joe Brancato of Penguin Rep, and written by Angelo Parra.Set in 1937 in Memphis, Bessie and her musicians have been turned away from performing at a "Whites-Only"
Says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, "We are thrilled to celebrate Black History Month with this triumphant and turbulent story about a woman whose life was as large and as outrageous as her talent. She was unapologetically herself and carved out a unique place in history, influencing and inspiring hundreds of notable artists who followed her (including Janis Joplin, who bought the tombstone for Bessie's unmarked grave."
THE DEVIL'S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH opens in Ventura on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.,followed by a post-show party with cast, crew and local VIPs at NOW Ventura.Low-priced previews are February 22-24. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through March 12, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.
