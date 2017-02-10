News By Tag
"Double Defense" Heartworm Protocol Ranks as Top Story in 2016
Groundbreaking research supports change in heartworm prevention to #FightHeartworm
Aptly called the "double defense" protocol, the research clearly shows the value in fighting both the vector – the mosquito – and the heartworm. Rather than rely solely on an oral heartworm preventive, the studies support also using a topical parasiticide to repel and kill mosquitoes.
The story became a must read in the trade. In fact, DVM 360 ranked it as one of the Top 10 news stories (http://veterinarynews.dvm360.com/
But the story is just beginning as Ceva Animal Health, LLC, continues an extensive campaign to educate the veterinarian community and dog owners on the research and the benefits of a multimodal approach in preventing the often devastating impact of heartworm disease.
Looking Back
Ceva announced the results of the Phase 1 research at the Western Veterinary
Conference held last March in Las Vegas. John McCall, MS, PhD, conducted a study that demonstrated Vectra® 3D, a topical parasiticide, played a leading role in a double defense protocol of repelling and killing mosquitoes.
The Phase 1 research found that Vectra® 3D for Dogs was more than 95 percent effective in repelling and killing mosquitoes for 28 days after treatment. Additionally, by repelling and killing mosquitoes, the topical parasiticide was more than 99 percent effective in blocking the transmission of microfilariae from dogs to mosquitoes in this study.
Consequently, McCall, a professor emeritus in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia, College of Veterinary Medicine, urged a new approach in fighting heartworm disease. "After fighting heartworm the same way for decades, it's time for a new approach. And that includes fighting the vector as well as the heartworm.
Five months later, McCall announced the results of the second phase of his research (http://www.fightheartwormnow.com/
· The overall anti-feeding efficacy of Vectra® 3D was 98.5 percent.
· No heartworms were found in the Vectra® 3D and heartworm preventive treated group.
· The combination of Vectra® 3D for mosquito control and a heartworm preventive had superior efficacy for protecting dogs against heartworm infection compared to a heartworm preventive alone in Phase 2 of the study.
Christopher Rehm, DVM, now president of the American Heartworm Society and a practice owner in Mobile, AL, said during the AVMA press conference that the new research was a "protocol changer." "Multimodal therapy is nothing new to veterinary medicine," Rehm said, "and it's about time heartworm caught up with that."
Rehm said that even though it's "easy" for veterinarians to kill heartworms in infected animals, doing so makes animals sicker in the short term, and necropsies of animals years after treatment can reveal petrified worms in "unbelievable places—around the valve of the heart, in major arteries and so on." Therefore, prevention is vastly preferable to treatment, Rehm noted.
Backed with this research, the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) updated the Control and Prevention section of its Canine Heartworm Guidelines to include the statement that "limiting contact with mosquitoes further reduces risk of heartworm infection." This may in part, be accomplished through the use of mosquito repellents approved for use in dogs.
Looking Ahead
Ceva continues its quest to educate the veterinarian community on the importance of McCall's research and the call to adopt a double defense protocol in fighting heartworm disease. To do so, the companion animal healthcare company will launch a series of informative sessions for veterinarians on the frontline of providing the best care to lessen the risk of heartworm disease.
"Our core mission and values place veterinarians as a cornerstone in enhancing the bond between humans and animals," says Craig Wallace, Chief Executive Officer, Ceva Animal Health. "We want to make sure veterinarians have the information and resources they need to extend the best possible care to their clients and their beloved dogs."
To do so, Ceva will host several educational forums with state veterinary medical associations and at selected regional and national conferences. The sessions began on Jan. 22 with the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association (MOVMA) and continue throughout 2017.
Each forum will feature leading experts in a variety of fields – research entomology, practitioners and behaviorists – to explain the new double defense protocol, update veterinarians on managing vector-borne diseases and learning more about other areas such as behavior to improve the care provided to pets and to enhance their practices.
Dr. McCall will attend many of these sessions to detail his research and his conclusions, as well as to address questions.
A wealth of other experts will add to the discussion and educational forums. As an example, Robert Wirtz, PhD, retired chief of the Entomology Branch of the Centers for Disease Control, will speak from his vast experience in preventing mosquito-borne diseases throughout the world.
Read the rest of the article: http://goodnewsforpets.com/
Feel free to use the editorial content for print and online publications with source attribution.
Source Ceva Animal Health, LLC
