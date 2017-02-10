News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: Actress Imani Hakim To Star In Netflix's Burning Sands
Imani Hakim, Former Child Star of UPN's Everybody Hates Chris is all grown up! Hakim Joins Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Trevor Jackson (American Crime) and many others in film, Executive Produced by Academy Award winning Actor/Artist Common.
Hakim will play Rochon, the love interest to Zurich (Trevor Jackson). The film is centered around a particularly brutal hazing process at an all-black university. A favored pledgee is torn between honoring his code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing.
Hakim joins castmates Jackson, Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"), Steve Harris ("Legends"), Tosin Cole ("Hollyoaks")
Academy Award winning artist and actor Common will take the role of Executive Producer through his Freedom Road Productions. He will also bring his musical prowess to the project, performing the closing credits original song "The Cross" featuring Lianne La Havas.
Hakim's other credits include UPN's Everybody Hates Chris, Lifetime's The Gabby Douglas Story, and Syfy's Sharknado 4. The actress is represented by Alexander's Talent Management and Don Buchwald & Associates.
Burning Sands will make its premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2017.
Fans can stay connected with the actress via social media on Twitter @anakih1, Instagram @anakih1, and Facebook @theofficialimanihakim using the hashtag #Rochon, #BurningSands #Netflix
Netflix Official Press Site: https://media.netflix.com
Interview Opportunities:
Imani Hakim is available for interviews about her role as Rochon February 13 – 27, 2017. For more information, please contact Deborah Griffin at 323-839-4521 (cell) / deborahmckj@
Contact
Strictly Inustry
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017