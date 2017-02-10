INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: Actress Imani Hakim To Star In Netflix's Burning Sands

Imani Hakim, Former Child Star of UPN's Everybody Hates Chris is all grown up! Hakim Joins Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Trevor Jackson (American Crime) and many others in film, Executive Produced by Academy Award winning Actor/Artist Common.

--star is all grown up!) have been cast to star in the Netflix original film, directed by Gerard McMurray, from a screenplay by McMurray and Christine Berg.Hakim will play Rochon, the love interest to Zurich (Trevor Jackson). The film is centered around a particularly brutal hazing process at an all-black university. A favored pledgee is torn between honoring his code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing.Hakim joins castmates("Luke Cage"),("Legends"),("Hollyoaks")(Moonlight),("Power"),("Empire"), and(Brotherly Love).Academy Award winning artist and actorwill take the role of Executive Producer through his Freedom Road Productions. He will also bring his musical prowess to the project, performing the closing credits original song "The Cross" featuring Lianne La Havas.Hakim's other credits include UPN's Everybody Hates Chris, Lifetime's The Gabby Douglas Story, and Syfy's Sharknado 4. The actress is represented by Alexander's Talent Management and Don Buchwald & Associates.Burning Sands will make its premiere on Netflix onFans can stay connected with the actress via social media on Twitter @anakih1, Instagram @anakih1, and Facebook @theofficialimanihakim using the hashtag #Rochon, #BurningSands #NetflixImani Hakim is available for interviews about her role as Rochon. For more information, please contactat 323-839-4521 (cell) / deborahmckj@yahoo.com (email)