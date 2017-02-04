Beautifully Updated Unit in the Heart of River North

545 N Dearborn #1705

End

-- Related Realty is excited to announce a new listing at 545 N Dearborn Street Unit 1705 in Chicago's River North neighborhood. River North is one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods, showcasing many beautifully renovated buildings. This neighborhood is full of fantastic restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!Home to a mix of young professionals, families, and twenty-somethings, this is the perfect place for anyone looking to live in a vibrant area with a lot of character. Public transportation is easily accessible, as well, with multiple bus routes and the red line nearby.This junior-one bedroom one bathroom unit features a large private balcony with gorgeous east views and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer ample natural light. This property also features:• Open layout with plenty of closet space• Espresso bamboo hardwood floors• All new light fixtures and ceiling fans• In unit washer/dryer• Building amenities include: 24-hour door staff, half basketball court, subdeck, outdoor heated pool, club room, billiard room, library, outdoor running track, receiving room, and dry cleaning!Related Realty handles all residential property listings for Related Midwest, which has over 25 years of experience in the real estate market. With a team of market-leading brokers and the latest cloud-based transaction management systems, we specialize in making the buying and selling process as convenient and worry-free as possible.This property is listed by Sarah Pasquesi. For more information or to set up a showing, please email Sarah at Sarah.Pasquesi@related.comContact Related Realty today for more information on our property at 545 N Dearborn Street Unit 1705 or to set up a showing. If you are buying or selling a home in the Chicago area, we guarantee a smooth experience and professional guidance through every step of the listing and negotiation process.