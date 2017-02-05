Country(s)
Wayman Aviation partners with Liberty University to help meet Pilot Shortage
Miami- Wayman Flight Training and Virginia based Liberty University will offer 4 year bachelors degrees in Aeronautics for South Florida based students. LU offers full financial aid including and VA funding for veterans that wish to become pilots.
Liberty University is a fully accredited institution that has expanded it's offerings dramatically over the last few years. It's School of Aeronautics offers on campus training in Lynchburg, Virginia or online. The full 4 year program can be done 100% online with the exception of in-aircraft flight training that can be completed with it's Flight Training Affiliates (FTA). That includes Wayman Aviation's two locations in Miami and Pembroke Pines.
Liberty University distinguishes itself from other schools due to it's ability to fully leverage Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) for flights as well as college tuition. Most schools only provide financial aid for college course credits, leaving students to find their own way to pay for sometimes costly flight training. Veteran's flying with VA Benefits using the GI Bill to pay for flight training will find full coverage and living stipends depending on their service.
Wayman Aviation has been launching pilots into the skies above Miami for 30 years. It is the longest running independently owned flight school in South Florida. Local FAA inspectors called their North Perry location, "the best flight school facility in South Florida." The school currently partners with Miami Dade College for 2 year associates degrees and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for advanced degrees. It operates from Miami Opa Locka Executive Airport and Hollywood North Perry Airport
