Calling All Drone Rookies: The Unmanned Experts FAA Part 107 Academy for New UAS Operators is Back in March Future UAS Operators Get Comprehensive Package of Online and Classroom

Ground School, Hands-On Flight Training, and Part 107 Exam at FAA Test Center 1 2 Academy students in November 2016 getting UMEX demonstration of a commercial UAV UMEX instructor (L) observes Academy student (R) practicing UAV flight maneuvers DENVER - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The roadblocks are gone. Thanks to the FAA's issuance of Part 107 regulations for small unmanned aircraft (UAS/drone) operations last August, all it takes is about two hours at an accredited FAA test center to pass the Part 107 exam and qualify for a commercial "Remote Pilot Airman Certificate." But: exam takers must be prepared to demonstrate that they are ready to operate safely and in full compliance with FAA regulations in the US airspace.



The FAA does not prescribe any UAV flight experience or syllabus for Part 107 candidates, so they are on their own in getting acquainted with UAVs and the flying environment. To assist those who are ready to make a commitment to earning their Part 107 certificate, Unmanned Experts is announcing its third week-long Part 107 Academy course being held March 6 to 10 in Denver, Colorado.



The Part 107 Academy course is designed to both prepare students for the Part 107 exam and introduce them to drone technology and flight. Students begin by completing Unmanned Experts' Part 107 online course focused on the theories, rules, and regulations of UAV aviation. In Denver, they will get a complete review of the course in preparation for the test. That will be supplemented by a full introduction to UAV technology, operation, and flight practices. Students will then "take the controls" during two days of indoor and outdoor flight indoctrination.



On the last day, students will be scheduled to take the Part 107 exam at a local FAA testing facility. After successfully passing the test, they can apply online for their required TSA clearance and remote pilot certificate and begin to incorporate drones into their current or new enterprises. And their Academy certificates will help them earn discounts on their commercial UAS insurance.



"This is our third week-long academy offering since the Part 107 rules were issued," said Keven Gambold, CEO of Unmanned Experts. "100% of our prior students have passed the Part 107 exam. We've enjoyed hearing all their plans as new small UAS operators; they are pursuing careers as tower inspectors, agriculture analysts, and even Caribbean marina videographers."



Many class applicants have a military or public safety background, and Unmanned Experts offers a discount to those students. An early sign-up tuition discount is also offered through February 20. The Part 107 Academy course description and sign-up link are here:



While anyone can prepare for the Part 107 exam on their own, UMEX Academy graduates have lauded the thorough preparation, collegial environment, and firm exam scheduling provided by the Academy course. Plus the course has shown international appeal: one third of the graduates are from outside the US. Graduates can expect to leave well-prepared to take advantage of the rapidly-evolving benefits of drones in their businesses.



Contact

Greg DePrez, Unmanned Experts

g.deprez@unmannedexperts.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619256/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619256/2 Greg DePrez, Unmanned Experts End -- The roadblocks are gone. Thanks to the FAA's issuance of Part 107 regulations for small unmanned aircraft (UAS/drone) operations last August, all it takes is about two hours at an accredited FAA test center to pass the Part 107 exam and qualify for a commercial "Remote Pilot Airman Certificate."But: exam takers must be prepared to demonstrate that they are ready to operate safely and in full compliance with FAA regulations in the US airspace.The FAA does not prescribe any UAV flight experience or syllabus for Part 107 candidates, so they are on their own in getting acquainted with UAVs and the flying environment. To assist those who are ready to make a commitment to earning their Part 107 certificate, Unmanned Experts is announcing its third week-long Part 107 Academy course being held March 6 to 10 in Denver, Colorado.The Part 107 Academy course is designed to both prepare students for the Part 107 exam and introduce them to drone technology and flight. Students begin by completing Unmanned Experts' Part 107 online course focused on the theories, rules, and regulations of UAV aviation. In Denver, they will get a complete review of the course in preparation for the test. That will be supplemented by a full introduction to UAV technology, operation, and flight practices. Students will then "take the controls" during two days of indoor and outdoor flight indoctrination.On the last day, students will be scheduled to take the Part 107 exam at a local FAA testing facility. After successfully passing the test, they can apply online for their required TSA clearance and remote pilot certificate and begin to incorporate drones into their current or new enterprises. And their Academy certificates will help them earn discounts on their commercial UAS insurance."This is our third week-long academy offering since the Part 107 rules were issued," said Keven Gambold, CEO of Unmanned Experts. "100% of our prior students have passed the Part 107 exam. We've enjoyed hearing all their plans as new small UAS operators; they are pursuing careers as tower inspectors, agriculture analysts, and even Caribbean marina videographers."Many class applicants have a military or public safety background, and Unmanned Experts offers a discount to those students. An early sign-up tuition discount is also offered through February 20. The Part 107 Academy course description and sign-up link are here: https://unmannedexperts.com/ training/ While anyone can prepare for the Part 107 exam on their own, UMEX Academy graduates have lauded the thorough preparation, collegial environment, and firm exam scheduling provided by the Academy course. Plus the course has shown international appeal: one third of the graduates are from outside the US. Graduates can expect to leave well-prepared to take advantage of the rapidly-evolving benefits of drones in their businesses. Source : Unmanned Experts, Inc. Email : ***@unmannedexperts.com Tags : Drones , Uav , Uas , Faa , Part 107 , Class , Unmanned , Certificate Industry : Aerospace , Engineering , Technology Location : Denver - Colorado - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Unmanned Experts PRs Unmanned Experts And Cogniac Provide Live, Threat-analyzed UAV Imaging to Army Battle Exercise Team

