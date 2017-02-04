News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Biz To Biz Palm Beach Spring Business Expo is offering a Free Digital Marketing Training
On March 13th, between 5:00-8:00 pm, Biz to Biz Palm Beach Spring Business Expo is gathering local Business Owners, CEO's and professional Marketers for an evening of digital marketing training and networking.
Paul Tobey is widely considered by his peers to be Canada's leading digital marketer. In 2007, Tobey pioneered the first digital marketing training company in Canada, it has seen over 50 thousand trainees through its doors. In 2014, the company established the boutique agency arm of the business, which has helped garner millions in sales for the clients that get one of 12 spots' in the coveted agency portfolio. His elite team deals with an eclectic portfolio, where his clients sell everything from high-end fishing reels to professional services. From manufacturing, to retail, to medical professionals and dating sites, Tobey's clients must perform to stay in his portfolio.
"Whether you are selling direct to consumers or business to business, digital marketing in 2017 must be in your marketing playbook', explains the bestselling author. "The game is always changing, and you don't want to fail when it comes to staying fresh, current and relevant. When my team puts new leads in your bucket, you must be ready to handle that business. In the end, a great sales funnel adds value of your business".
Paul Tobey hasn't toured the USA since 2014 and makes it a priority to tour every two to three years to get in front of local business owners. "Touring is not an obligation for me. It's part of giving back." says Tobey. "It gives me a fresh perspective when I speak with business owners struggling with real sales problems. I get real-time insight into the level of business intelligence being executed in small businesses today. It feels good to do this, but it's also research for me.
Not every business is ready to adopt the newest digital marketing strategies. Some are still very far behind and don't even have the basics. Our job is to make it easy for business owners to understand what sales funnels are, how they work, and what they need to build their own. Once they understand the opportunities, they can put it into practice and get a better result than yesterday."
Seating is limited. Local businesses can claim their free tickets online at http://bit.do/
For more information about Paul Tobey visit www.trainingbusinesspros.com or call Jason at 416-444-7767 to schedule an interview
Contact
Training Business Pro | Biz To Biz Networking
Jason
***@biztobiznetworking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse