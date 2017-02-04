Lifetime Montessori Children & Teachers Prep for Art Show Fundraiser

Annual Art show and slent auction Gala planned for Friday, March 3, 5:30pm at Del Sur Ranch House. All proceeds will benefit teacher's professional development.

Lifetime Montessori School Art Show Fundraiser

Contact

Bob Gavin DMNP

***@digitalmarketingnp.com Bob Gavin DMNP

End

-- Lifetime Montessori children are engaging in all things artistic this month as they prepare for the school's annual art show and silent auction.All ages--from Montessori toddlers and preschoolers to elementary school students--will display their skills. Parents will have the opportunity to enjoy an elegantly catered event and bid online on hundreds of individual and group items."The art show is very Montessori!" Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., said earlier this week. "All our teachers and students work together to create unique expressions and foster their artistic talents. It's definitely a team effort."Individual Art"Everyone gets involved," Edwards said. "For example, our 3 year olds will be creating self-portraits. First, they'll place Saran Wrap over a mirror and trace their faces. Then, they'll place the wrap over white paper. The portraits can be popped into a black matte and professionally placed into a red, white or blue frame, too."The overall effect: a keepsake picture parents will love!Preschoolers will create the 'Cactus Garden'—painted rocks surrounded by sand and placed in a flowerpot. And, Lifetime Montessori elementary school students in Grades 1-4 will display hardbound books containing individual stories and illustrations.Group ArtAdditionally, each class will prepare a group project. Some students will prepare butterflies flying out of a book. Others are placing handprints on a child-sized rocking chair. A third class is working on a CD and lyric book. And the elementary students are preparing a needlepoint of a 3-dimensional puzzle encompassing 27 separate 3-D pieces. 162 surfaces will be created once they're sewn together. Mathematics never looked so good!Classroom BasketsParents will also prepare items for the all-online auction from a theme-based list. In past years, parents have created gift baskets based on such topics as 'Star Wars,' 'Legos,' 'Beach Day,' 'Science Rules' and 'Mom's Relief.' Multiple items are placed in these baskets from CDs and clothing to umbrellas, beer- and cheese-making kits and even free housecleaning, bubble bath accessories and kid's movies.Teacher's AuctionPerhaps the most enjoyed auction items are the teachers. Yes, teachers auction their services to parents for personalized events.Last year, three families won a camping trip with a teacher for two nights. Another family won a day at Canyon Lake with an instructor. One teacher hosted a kid's tea party at the school. Still another hosted a Persian Cooking Class at one parent's home."Our teachers are all-in when it comes to showcasing their skills," Edwards said.An All-Online Bidding ProcessFor the first time, Lifetime Montessori School has placed all items for bids online."Parents can view all the auction items before and during the event," Edwards said. "You can bid before the event. Then, you can use your mobile phone at the event, too! Bid on a designated item up to a limit and choose to bid more, if you like. Best of all, parents can hang out with parents at this wonderful facility and not worry about returning to bid sheets. That's because there are no bid sheets!"Proceeds Benefit Teacher's Professional DevelopmentLast year, the Art Show and Silent Auction raised over $10,000 for Lifetime Montessori School's teacher's professional development. Those monies were earmarked for six teachers to attend the upcoming national Montessori conference in Austin, TX while 15 more will attend an 'Inclusion Workshop' here in San Diego focusing on special needs children.This year's show—as well as the Fall Harvest Festival—will be used for professional development in 2018."We are so grateful that parents of our students come out to our major fundraiser. With our parents' help, our teachers—and their Montessori children—are stronger. Thank you, parents!"