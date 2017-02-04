News By Tag
New Fie Western Announced—Celebrations Begin With Free Western Giveaway of Million Selling Novel
Already one of the bestselling author of Westerns in 2016- the impending release of the as of yet untitled new Fie novel has sparked celebrations that will see "Luke Pressor: U.S. Marshal" given away for free on 13 February, 2016.
Fie, who signed with Western speciality publisher Outlaws Publishing several years ago, has released three books—his second, "Luke Pressor: U.S. Marshal," has been a constant bestseller and spent the holiday season riding high on the bestseller charts.
"Luke Pressor" tells the story of a sheriff who always catches the bad man, even if the man he is chasing is a dangerous killer. One highly skilled sheriff called Luke Pressor finds himself at a settlement called Solution with problems to solve, killers to fight and a lot of action to take care of.
John D. Fie, Jr. is currently working several new projects and was unavailable for comment. Outlaws Publishing Chairman J.C. Hulsey was quoted as saying, "This company loves John and the fantastic work he has been doing for us. We would like to celebrate his new release by revisiting some of his previous bestsellers and reacquainting Western readers with the books they love."
You can learn more about John D. Fie, Jr. and Outlaws Publishing by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com. You can also find out more by emailing the office of Nick Wale at Nick@nickwale.org.
Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
