Teddie and Tash launches website
Teddie and Tash is the dream-child jewelry brand of the mother-daughter team Teddie Tillett and GRL singer, Natasha Slayton.
The easy to use, mobile friendly website showcases pieces within the Teddie & Tash line. The pieces
consist of both modern trim/beads as well as re-imagined vintage & broken pieces into one-of-a-kind or other handcrafted jewelry.
"The time was right to launch our site, given the growing popularity of our brand, and customer demand" says Natasha Slayton, CEO and Jewerly Designer. "I absolutely love making jewelry and am thrilled to be able to share it world wide with the launch of this new site" Slayton.
The new site will feature the latest designs of the Teddie and Tash line, with more inventory coming soon.
About Teddie and Tash
Growing up, Teddie and Tash (Natasha) loved going to gem and jewelry shows and making jewelry together. It was one of their favorite mother-daughter/
