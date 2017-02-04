Teddie and Tash launches website

Contact

-- Teddie and Tash, a up and coming jewelry line announced today the launch of their website TeddieandTash.com.Teddie and Tash is the dream-child jewelry brand of the mother-daughter team Teddie Tillett and GRL singer, Natasha Slayton.The easy to use, mobile friendly website showcases pieces within the Teddie & Tash line. The piecesconsist of both modern trim/beads as well as re-imagined vintage & broken pieces into one-of-a-kind or other handcrafted jewelry."The time was right to launch our site, given the growing popularity of our brand, and customer demand" says Natasha Slayton, CEO and Jewerly Designer. "I absolutely love making jewelry and am thrilled to be able to share it world wide with the launch of this new site" Slayton.The new site will feature the latest designs of the Teddie and Tash line, with more inventory coming soon.About Teddie and TashGrowing up, Teddie and Tash (Natasha) loved going to gem and jewelry shows and making jewelry together. It was one of their favorite mother-daughter/best-friend bonding activities. Sadly, last year Teddie suddenly passed away. Natasha was devastatingly heartbroken and could barely pick up her broken pieces. In the couple of years before Teddie passed, she had transformed Natasha's old bedroom into her very own jewelry office and crafting studio. When Natasha had the strength to revisit this bedroom in her old house, it was then that she found the inspiration and passion to continue creating jewelry in honor of her mom and their favorite past-time together.