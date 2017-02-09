This new bar app is taking New York by storm -- because everyone loves to Swing!

Country(s)
NEW YORK - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A recently launched free App called "Swing" -- which sends drink specials and loyalty rewards directly to customers' phones who are inside participating bars - is spreading fast through the New York bar scene (in App Store, search for "Swing Apps").
Already in 30 great Manhattan bars and adding additional venues every week, Swing gives bars a simple way to send onsite customers real-time messages, for example, "Buy 1, get one FREE mixed drinks," "$3 Beers" or "$5 You Call It!" Or, if a bar owner wants to kick up the intensity and influence the crowd, they can Swing their customers into action by sending out a spontaneous "flash sale" offer like "2 for one Fireball or Jamison Shots for the next 20 minutes!"
Swing users can't get enough of this new app because unlike other bar apps, Swing rewards you with free drinks and discounts just for hanging out. For example, let's say "Tonic East" is your go-to local bar: After you clock 10 hours there (which would be easy to do after a few visits), you'll automatically receive a notification letting you know that you've earned "1 Free drink - anything you want!", which you can redeem anytime. Maybe "Phebes" is your local watering hole: Spend 50 hours there and get 20% off your next tab."
Amy Ridge, Swing's Co-founder and an avid bargoer herself, does a great job explaining why Swing is so valuable for customers: "It's your frequent flyer card for the bars," Amy says with a contagious smile. "If you enjoy going out in New York, and earning rewards for being a loyal customer, then Swing is your "must-have App."
Swing's "secret sauce" is the beacon technology it uses which, via Bluetooth connections, logs each customer's time inside the bar without requiring any "check-in." In this mobile-obsessed world where everyone's glued to their phones, this is a win-win for Swing's participating bars and their customers: the bars have a free and easy way to communicate with their customers at their "point of purchase" (when they are inside their venues) and bar patrons receive exclusive drink specials and rewards when it matters to them most (when they are contemplating what drink to order).
Over the next 12 months, Swing will be expanding to 500 bars throughout Manhattan, all 5 Burroughs and Hoboken. Then the New York-based Startup plans to roll out Swing nationwide.
