Astronomy 001: How the Sky Works with Denis Williamson
Ever wonder why the stars rise in the east? In this talk we'll answer questions about how the sky works. No prior knowledge of astronomy is required - just curiosity. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, March 28 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
A member of the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club, Denis Williamson organizes the Star Parties hosted by the club at White Memorial. He gives talks on various astronomy topics and enjoys stargazing with new and advanced amateur enthusiasts. Now retired, Denis spends clear summer days sailing on Bantam Lake and clear evenings stargazing.
The Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club, founded in 1956, promotes amateur astronomy with regular star parties at White Memorial in Litchfield and operates an observatory there with the Mattatuck Astronomical Society. Visit their website at lhastro.org.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
