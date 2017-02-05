News By Tag
Henry James: A Book Discussion Led by Mark Scarbrough
In this discussion series, we'll explore two of Henry James' novels,"The Spoils of Poynton" on Sunday, March 26 and "What Maisie Knew" on Sunday, April 23 from 1:00- 2:30 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library.
March 26: The Spoils of Poynton: In The Spoils of Poynton (1897), Henry James created a work of exquisite ambiguity in his depiction of three women fighting for the allegiance of one weak-willed man.
April 23: What Maisie Knew: The child of parents who divorce, remarry and then embark on adulterous affairs, Maisie survives by her intelligence and spirit. For all its somber theme of childhood innocence exposed to a corrupted adult world, this novel is one of James's comic masterpieces.
Mark Scarbrough started his professional life as an academic whose focus was Chaucer and Harriet Beecher Stowe. After several years teaching, he resigned and moved to New York to write. In New York, he met and married Bruce Weinstein. Together, they have written more than two dozen cookbooks, and have appeared on The Today Show, CBS This Morning and The View. Mark recently completed a memoir, not yet published, entitled Bookmarked that discusses the confluence of his life and books, with a special emphasis on the significant and complex role James's novels have had on his life. His website is bruceandmark.com.
Books will be available at the library to borrow four weeks in advance of the discussion. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
