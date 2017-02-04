News By Tag
Buda Juice® Enters Houston Area Market Celebrates Openings With Donation To The Houston Food Bank
Two New Locations: Rice Village on University Blvd and The Woodlands Mall Buda Juice Guarantees Raw, Organic and Real with Unbroken Cold Chain Nutrients and Enzymes are Maximized
CONTACT:
Barbara Buzzell
The Buzzell Company
bb@buzzellco.com
214-912-0691 cell
DALLAS, TX (February 10, 2017) – Buda Juice® the certified organic, fresh, unprocessed cold-pressed juice company, has entered the Houston area market and is celebrating the openings of its two new locations with a $1500 donation to the Houston Food Bank. Every dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank provides the equivalent of three meals for an individual.
Founded in 1982, The Houston Food Bank is Houston's largest food donation foundation. As a member of the nation's largest non-governmental, domestic hunger relief organization - Feeding America – the Houston Food Bank's goal is to make food accessible to hungry people in their greatest times of need.
"The work of the Houston Food Bank is remarkable and so important to communities throughout the Houston area. Buda Juice is proud to donate money to the Houston Food Bank, knowing that they can stretch dollars through their partnerships with the food industry. The Food Bank will be able to provide 4,500 meals with this donation. We are more than happy to be a part of the effort," said Horatio Lonsdale-Hands, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Buda Juice.
The newest locations for Buda Juice in Houston are located at:
· Rice Village
2437 University Blvd at Kelvin Dr
Houston, TX 77005
· The Woodlands Mall
1201 Lake Woodlands Drive (Level 1 by Nordstrom)
The Woodlands, TX
The two Houston area locations will bring the number of Buda Juice locations to 23 in Texas and 11 in Toronto, Canada. The company also has an E-Store on its website and ships nationwide. Buda Juice is the only company in the United States that offers certified organic, fresh, unprocessed cold-pressed juices in glass bottles, available to consumers coast to coast.
The Rice Village location is a modern glass front 400 square foot store with refrigerated cases, branded with the Buda Juice logo. The Woodlands Mall features the Buda Juice kiosk, a multi-sided retail spot with refrigerators, a tasting area branded with the company's signature blue logo and juice bottles signing. It is located just outside the Nordstrom entrance on the first level.
Both locations feature the full menu from Buda Juice: 9 fresh juices and boosts along with the Buda Almond Milk and the Buda Basilato Soup. One, three and five day cleanses help customers to detoxify and energize. Buda Juice is known for its knowledgeable Buda ambassadors, attired in logoed clothing, who offer complimentary samples from the menu. shop.budajuice.com (https://shop.budajuice.com/
"We offer a simple menu with a little for everyone without overwhelming customers with too many choices. Buda Juice is more about the lifestyle of getting into the habit of having your regular cold-pressed juice every day, rather than trying a different one every time. Buda Juice is about simply being raw, organic and real. Houston area residents are health-conscious and we are certain Buda Juice will be part of that consciousness,"
Why is Buda Better? It is the only company offering cold-pressed, USDA Certified Organic, fresh and unprocessed, glass bottled juice with a cold chain from farm to bottle to consumer. (See chart comparing list of national juice companies in Dropbox at end of release.)
Buda Juices are:
• Certified organic — Buda Juice gets all ingredients straight from organic farmers and all produce is USDA certified organic. There are no pesticides or GMOs blended into a Buda Juice. Buda Juice's direct relationships with farmers means that all the produce is very, very fresh — the vegetables and fruits go straight onto the refrigerated truck to the refrigerated kitchen and the company's presses, without sitting on trucks or supermarket shelves for days or weeks. Buda Juice goes typically from farm to consumer in 5 days or less. If Buda Juice can't source it organically, they don't juice it.
• Cold-pressed — Buda Juice state-of-the-
• Glass bottles — Buda Juice believes in glass bottles, which mean a low environmental impact, and also help to retain the flavors. Glass is 100% natural, 100% recyclable. Plastic is made from chemicals, can mimic hormones, and cannot be recycled back into bottles. Plastic is also known to leach compounds when paired with citrus and other foods. Buda Juice believes in recycling and donates its organic pulp to local farmers.
• Raw and Unprocessed — Never processed or pasteurized in any way nor contaminated by pesticides or chemicals with no HPP (high pressure processing) to extend the shelf life of its juice, each hand-squeezed bottle of Buda Juice is full of nutrients, enzymes, vitamins, and raw energy just as nature intended.
Contact
Barbara Buzzell
The Buzzell Company
***@buzzellco.com
