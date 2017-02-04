News By Tag
The Popularity of Outdoor Pools and Spas in Overland Park, Kansas Has Skyrocketed
Summer is better with a custom pool and outdoor living space in the privacy of ones backyard.
The most likely reason that outdoor pools and spas were at one time unpopular is that Kansas, like Missouri, has four distinct seasons; therefore, a backyard swimming pool would only provide about four to five months of enjoyment. However, thanks to advances in technologies and services, there has been a significant increase in the number of pools and spas being built in this part of the state.
Even though the seasons have not changed, homeowners recognize the value of having a pool. Not only is this an excellent way to entertain family members and friends, it creates fun exercise for everyone. Today, an increasing number of families spend more quality time together so having a pool and/or spa in the backyard makes perfect sense.
There are also more options for keeping outdoor pools and spas warm and protected. In response to consumer demand, pool companies and builders have started to offer a broader range of amenities, including heaters and covers. The heaters make it possible to enjoy pools and spas even during cooler temperatures, while the innovative covers make the pool area safer and the pool easier to maintain by keeping dirt and debris out.
Something else to consider is that outdoor pools and spas have become a big attraction for homebuyers. That means that having a pool or spa installed gives you an edge over the competition should you ever decide to sell. In fact, the pool and/or spa will actually boost the value of the home, allowing you to set a nice asking price.
When it comes to outdoor pools and spas, you have many amazing options to consider. In addition to size and shape, you can select from different types of pools. Considering everything, it is easy to see why there has been such a spike in recent years for people in Overland Park, Kansas and Missouri.
For detailed information about the services offered by Premier Pools and Spa, please visit the company website at http://premierpoolsofkc.com.
About Premier Pools and Spas of KC – This family owned and operate company has been serving customers in both Kansas and Missouri for the past 60 plus years. Industry experience includes pool design and building, hydraulic design, and project management. The team of experts works closely with customers in the construction and installation of amazing in-ground pools, including Gunite and vinyl liner.
