News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Webinar: What Comes Next? Lessons Learned & Practical Implications of the Fiduciary Rule Under Revi
DATE: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST COST: Complimentary
With no timeline for the review to be completed, and no clear delay of the April 10 compliance deadline, plan sponsors and service providers face the challenge of preparing to comply with the Rule, while simultaneously preparing for the implications of a potential delay, revision, or rescission.
Please join Trucker Huss Directors Benjamin Spater, Nicholas White and Robert Gower as they discuss the lessons learned in preparing to implement the Rule, as well as the implications of a delay, revision or rescission, including:
• Amendments to existing service agreements to comply with the Rule
• Changing compensation practices and disclosures resulting from the Rule
• Impacts of the Rule on plan participant experience
• How investment advisers to IRAs have prepared for the Rule
• Up-to-date information on the status of the Department of Labor's review of the Rule
• Whether a delay, revision or rescission has (or should have) any real impact given the substantial compliance efforts already completed
Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit will be provided.
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse