Webinar: What Comes Next? Lessons Learned & Practical Implications of the Fiduciary Rule Under Revi

DATE: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST COST: Complimentary

Trucker Huss

Contact

Sara Van Dusen

***@sarasource.com Sara Van Dusen

End

-- Over the course of the last year, plan sponsors and service providers have been hard at work ramping up to comply with the Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule ("the Rule"). With only two months to spare before the Rule's April 10 compliance deadline, President Trump issued an executive order calling for the Department of Labor to review the Rule in light of his administration's policies, which may ultimately result in the rule being revised or rescinded.With no timeline for the review to be completed, and no clear delay of the April 10 compliance deadline, plan sponsors and service providers face the challenge of preparing to comply with the Rule, while simultaneously preparing for the implications of a potential delay, revision, or rescission.Please join Trucker Huss Directors Benjamin Spater, Nicholas White and Robert Gower as they discuss the lessons learned in preparing to implement the Rule, as well as the implications of a delay, revision or rescission, including:• Amendments to existing service agreements to comply with the Rule• Changing compensation practices and disclosures resulting from the Rule• Impacts of the Rule on plan participant experience• How investment advisers to IRAs have prepared for the Rule• Up-to-date information on the status of the Department of Labor's review of the Rule• Whether a delay, revision or rescission has (or should have) any real impact given the substantial compliance efforts already completedRegister here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/ register/184638386877269... Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit will be provided.