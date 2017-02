Sabrin Appointed Managing Partner at Dreamwork Staffing, LLC

Dreamwork Staffing, LLC is a veteran-owned full-service employment agency and executive search firm.

-- Max Sabrin of Old Saybrook, a recruitment and staffing executive with over 35 years of industry experience, has been appointed Managing Partner/National Recruiting Director atSabrin will be responsible for leadingbroad efforts to provide full-time professional recruitment and staffing solutions for clients in Connecticut, the New York City tri-state area as well as special assignments on a nationwide basis.Sabrin has extensive experience in a broad range of fields, including executive search, recruitment, marketing and public relations. His recruiting and staffing experience includes serving as Managing Partner and Senior Executive Recruiter for thegroup, a successful New York City-based executive search and placement firm. In addition, Sabrin has provided executive placement and recruiting services for a host of Fortune 1000 clients as well as small- to mid-sized companies in the areas of information technology and information systems, data communications and telecommunications, e-commerce and new media, banking, finance, sales and marketing, and executive administration.To learn how Max Sabrin can help with all your recruitment and staffing needs, please contact him directly at (860) 395.5550 or via email at msabrin@dreamworkstaffing.com . In addition, he can be reached via LinkedIn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ dreamworkstaffing/ is based in Willimantic, CT, and iswith over 40 years of combined professional staffing experience.mission is to help people find genuinely rewarding employment and assist companies in their quest to find the dedicated, hard-working professionals they seek. We are a professional placement agency and provide full-service search and consulting to client companies, candidates and venture capital firms. Search services range from dedicated board, executive, and middle-management positions to entire departments and companies. We recruit across all disciplines, and our specialty is in executive management, information technology, engineering, finance, health care, pre-sales support, sales, marketing, business development, consulting, and legal staff.For more information aboutcapabilities and services, please visit our website at www.dreamworkstaffing.com or call (860) 395.5550