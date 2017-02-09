Country(s)
Industry News
Sabrin Appointed Managing Partner at Dreamwork Staffing, LLC
Dreamwork Staffing, LLC is a veteran-owned full-service employment agency and executive search firm.
Sabrin will be responsible for leading Dreamwork Staffing's broad efforts to provide full-time professional recruitment and staffing solutions for clients in Connecticut, the New York City tri-state area as well as special assignments on a nationwide basis.
Sabrin has extensive experience in a broad range of fields, including executive search, recruitment, marketing and public relations. His recruiting and staffing experience includes serving as Managing Partner and Senior Executive Recruiter for the AMESgroup, a successful New York City-based executive search and placement firm. In addition, Sabrin has provided executive placement and recruiting services for a host of Fortune 1000 clients as well as small- to mid-sized companies in the areas of information technology and information systems, data communications and telecommunications, e-commerce and new media, banking, finance, sales and marketing, and executive administration.
To learn how Max Sabrin can help with all your recruitment and staffing needs, please contact him directly at (860) 395.5550 or via email at msabrin@dreamworkstaffing.com. In addition, he can be reached via LinkedIn and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Dreamwork Staffing, LLC is based in Willimantic, CT, and is a veteran-owned full-service employment agency and executive search firm with over 40 years of combined professional staffing experience. Dreamwork Staffing's mission is to help people find genuinely rewarding employment and assist companies in their quest to find the dedicated, hard-working professionals they seek. We are a professional placement agency and provide full-service search and consulting to client companies, candidates and venture capital firms. Search services range from dedicated board, executive, and middle-management positions to entire departments and companies. We recruit across all disciplines, and our specialty is in executive management, information technology, engineering, finance, health care, pre-sales support, sales, marketing, business development, consulting, and legal staff.
For more information about Dreamwork Staffing's capabilities and services, please visit our website at www.dreamworkstaffing.com or call (860) 395.5550.
Contact
Max Sabrin
Dreamwork Staffing, LLC
8603955550
***@dreamworkstaffng.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse