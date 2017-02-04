News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stein Resident Shares her Unique Story and Special Talent
Settling into living at Stein Assisted Living just five months ago to be closer to her son, David, we learned of Inge's special talent as a volunteer translator of documents for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. She and her late husband, Werner, a fellow refugee from Nazi Germany, began doing this very important work in 1998 while living in Silver Springs, MD. Her husband, who was fluent in German, had translated German documents for the US Army during the war. Together they translated innumerable letters for the museum that were sent between children and parents during the war.
Inge recalls one letter in particular that linked her back to her roots in an especially poignant way. With a stack of letters in front of her to translate for the museum, she noticed a letter with a familiar address. She soon realized the letter was written to family members who had moved to America. "I was shocked to realize that this was my mother's Aunt and Uncle," she says. "It was almost 50 years later and I was translating a letter sent to them."
To read more about Inge Katzenstein, visit this link from the Holocaust Memorial Museum website: https://www.ushmm.org/
The Oscar and Ella Wilf Campus for Senior Living is comprised of Stein Assisted Living, Jaffa Gate Memory Care Neighborhood, Stein Hospice, Wilentz Senior Residence, Wilf Transport, and The Foundation at the Wilf Campus. For more information, contact us at (732) 568-1155 (tel:%28732%
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse