Speak Up Women Adds More High Profile Speakers and Moderators To Distinguished List
32 Business, Financial and Military Leaders Are Scheduled for the March 3rd Event at the United Nations
"We are so pleased to add more high-achieving voices, women who recognize the importance of encouraging other women to speak up for positive change in their personal, professional and philanthropic lives," says Jennifer S. Wilkov, founder of Speak Up Women. "The diversity of voices at the conference shows the broad support this movement has and will encourage women to find their voices and speak up with greater strength and support."
The newly confirmed speakers include:
Keynote Speakers:
• Karith Foster, Comedienne and Author
• Sarah Rudder, Most Decorated Athlete, 2016 Invictus Games
Moderators:
• Lesley Jane Seymour, (Fmr.) Editor-in-Chief, MORE magazine; Founder, Covey Club
• Tracy Davidson, Morning Anchor, NBC 10 News Today, Philadelphia
Speakers:
• Madonna Badger, CEO, Badger & Winters and Founder, #WomenNotObjects
• Dr. Gerry Curatola, Author and Wellness Pioneer
• Asha Curran, Chief Innovation Officer and the Director of the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at 92nd Street Y
• Deborah Goldstein, Founder, DRIVEN Professionals
• Judy Goss, Founder, What Women Want
• Barbara Hannah Grufferman, Journalist and Author
• Emily Lightfoot, Senior Vice President, AmerisourceBergen
• Edie Lutnick, President/Co-
• Dr. Ellen Marmur, Marmur Medical & The Mount Sinai Hospital
• Nancy Northrup, Co-founder, Operation Reinvent
To find a complete list of speakers, visit Speak Up Women/Speakers (http://speakupwomen.com/
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Speak Up Women
Founded by Jennifer S. Wilkov, Speak Up Women is a grassroots collaboration between attendees and a roster of thoughtfully selected presenters, vendors, sponsors, and partners. Speak Up Women is an event production of Speak Up World, LLC. To learn more, visit speakupwomen.com.
About Jennifer S. Wilkov
Jennifer S. Wilkov's passion for communication has made her a #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a keynote speaker, an award-winning freelance writer, a successful book and business consultant, a #1 radio show host and executive producer on WomensRadio, and an entrepreneurial mentor. In two decades of strategic planning and business development in Corporate America, Wilkov perfected skills in fostering teamwork, communication, collaboration and success at every level of an organization and business.
Jennifer has been featured in the Huffington Post, Bloomberg Radio, So Money and on numerous podcasts, including "Women Killing It." She has written for CommPRO.Biz, a leading communications outlet geared toward C-suite executives, on "speak up" related topics. Jennifer has presented at TedX in New York City.
As a keynote speaker, Jennifer fans the flames of the human spirit in each audience member and empowers them with her inspiring message: "You have the right to remain fabulous!" She is an active board member of It Could Happen to You, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of the falsely accused and wrongly convicted.
# # #
