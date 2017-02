Join Us for the 2017 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Installation Reception

St. Patrick's Day Reception

-- Join us to honor the 2017 Grand Marshal of the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: Michael J. Dowling. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue. In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals. Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years. He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo.Dowling will be honored along with his aides:Peter BegleyAnn ClarkeBrian CoughlanMichael CreminTom CrockettDaniel DonovanGarrett DoyleKevin EllisPatricia M. GroeberThomas Brendan JonesHelen Kilgallen MurphyTom McKennaEdward C.J. MeehanTherese (Terry) MeyerMsgr. Kevin SullivanPlease celebrate with us on February 26, 2017!Antun's96-43 Springfield Blvd, Queens Village, NY 114293 pm.$100/ticketTickets and reception journal ad information available at www.NYCStPatricksParade.org/ events