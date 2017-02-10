News By Tag
Join Us for the 2017 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Installation Reception
Dowling will be honored along with his aides:
Peter Begley
Ann Clarke
Brian Coughlan
Michael Cremin
Tom Crockett
Daniel Donovan
Garrett Doyle
Kevin Ellis
Patricia M. Groeber
Thomas Brendan Jones
Helen Kilgallen Murphy
Tom McKenna
Edward C.J. Meehan
Therese (Terry) Meyer
Msgr. Kevin Sullivan
Please celebrate with us on February 26, 2017!
Antun's
96-43 Springfield Blvd, Queens Village, NY 11429
3 pm.
$100/ticket
Tickets and reception journal ad information available at www.NYCStPatricksParade.org/
