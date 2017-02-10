 
Join Us for the 2017 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Installation Reception

 
 
St. Patrick's Day Reception
NEW YORK - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Join us to honor the 2017 Grand Marshal of the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade:  Michael J. Dowling.  Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue.  In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals.  Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years.  He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo.

Dowling will be honored along with his aides:

Peter Begley
Ann Clarke
Brian Coughlan
Michael Cremin
Tom Crockett
Daniel Donovan
Garrett Doyle
Kevin Ellis
Patricia M. Groeber
Thomas Brendan Jones
Helen Kilgallen Murphy
Tom McKenna
Edward C.J. Meehan
Therese (Terry) Meyer
Msgr. Kevin Sullivan

Please celebrate with us on February 26, 2017!

Antun's
96-43 Springfield Blvd, Queens Village, NY 11429
3 pm.
$100/ticket

Tickets and reception journal ad information available at www.NYCStPatricksParade.org/events
