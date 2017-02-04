News By Tag
Grassroots group transforms Cattle Ranch into live-in Library & Arts Center
Crowdfunding Campaign Underway soon in Colorado's High Country
The Rocky Mountain Land Library is launching a Kickstarter campaign on February 21, 2017 to restore a historic Colorado ranch and re-envision it as a residential library. Buffalo Peaks Ranch sits along 14,000 foot peaks at the headwaters of the South Platte River in Colorado's massive South Park valley. The ranch provides a quiet but powerful landscape to live among stacks of books, while wandering in nature.
The goal of the Kickstarter is to provide enough funds to fully renovate the Cooks House, the first stepping stone in our efforts to revitalize the entirety of Buffalo Peaks Ranch. The Cooks House will provide visitor lodging, dining, and the ranch's first library, making it a small scale model of what the entire ranch will soon be.
Now more than ever, the need for deep connections to knowledge, the land, and to each other are of paramount importance. The Rocky Mountain Land Library is a resource connecting all three, by providing lifelong learning, open discussion, and tangible experiences at a historic ranch in the high mountains of Colorado.
"The Land Library's hope has always been to create a place where people can slow down to nature's rhythms and appreciate their ties to the land" says RMLL co-founder Jeff Lee.
http://landlibrary.org
The RMLL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to encouraging a greater awareness of the land. Through our books and programs we help connect people of all backgrounds to each other, and to the simple wonders of nature.
Media Contact:
Joe Davidson
davidson.jr@
970-426-2036
Contact
Joe Davidson
***@gmail.com
