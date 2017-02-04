 
Grassroots group transforms Cattle Ranch into live-in Library & Arts Center

Crowdfunding Campaign Underway soon in Colorado's High Country
 
 
DENVER - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The mission of the Rocky Mountain Land Library is to connect people to the land they live on and to the communities they are a part of. The library has a collection of over 35,000 volumes, all focused on nature worldwide, and the environment and cultures of the American West.

The Rocky Mountain Land Library is launching a Kickstarter campaign on February 21, 2017 to restore a historic Colorado ranch and re-envision it as a residential library. Buffalo Peaks Ranch sits along 14,000 foot peaks at the headwaters of the South Platte River in Colorado's massive South Park valley. The ranch provides a quiet but powerful landscape to live among stacks of books, while wandering in nature.

The goal of the Kickstarter is to provide enough funds to fully renovate the Cooks House, the first stepping stone in our efforts to revitalize the entirety of Buffalo Peaks Ranch. The Cooks House will provide visitor lodging, dining, and the ranch's first library, making it a small scale model of what the entire ranch will soon be.

Now more than ever, the need for deep connections to knowledge, the land, and to each other are of paramount importance. The Rocky Mountain Land Library is a resource connecting all three, by providing lifelong learning, open discussion, and tangible experiences at a historic ranch in the high mountains of Colorado.

"The Land Library's hope has always been to create a place where people can slow down to nature's rhythms and appreciate their ties to the land" says RMLL co-founder Jeff Lee.

http://landlibrary.org

The RMLL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to encouraging a greater awareness of the land. Through our books and programs we help connect people of all backgrounds to each other, and to the simple wonders of nature.

Joe Davidson

davidson.jr@gmail.com

970-426-2036

Joe Davidson
***@gmail.com
