It's Time to Select the New York Rose of Tralee!

2016 Roses

End

-- The Rose of Tralee Festival is an international competition which is celebrated among Irish Communities all over the world. The festival, held annually in the town of Tralee, in County Kerry, takes its inspiration from a nineteenth-century ballad of the same name about a woman called Mary, who because of her beauty was calledNew York has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number of Irish immigrants who came to this state. The winner of the NY Festival will go on to Tralee in August. Come support the lovely ladies from New York this weekend who are representing the State and their Irish heritage.New York Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend: April 28-30th, 2017Selection Night: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NYInternational Festival: August 16-22, 2017, Tralee, County Kerry, IrelandTo apply to compete to become the New York Rose 2017, please visit the link belowQuestions? Please contact the New York Rose Centre at nyroseoftraleecenter@gmail.com