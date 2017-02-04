News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's Time to Select the New York Rose of Tralee!
New York has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number of Irish immigrants who came to this state. The winner of the NY Festival will go on to Tralee in August. Come support the lovely ladies from New York this weekend who are representing the State and their Irish heritage.
New York Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend: April 28-30th, 2017
Selection Night: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY
International Festival: August 16-22, 2017, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland
To apply to compete to become the New York Rose 2017, please visit the link below
http://blog.roseoftralee.ie/
Questions? Please contact the New York Rose Centre at nyroseoftraleecenter@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse