February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

It's Time to Select the New York Rose of Tralee!

 
 
2016 Roses
2016 Roses
Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rose of Tralee Festival is an international competition which is celebrated among Irish Communities all over the world. The festival, held annually in the town of Tralee, in County Kerry, takes its inspiration from a nineteenth-century ballad of the same name about a woman called Mary, who because of her beauty was called The Rose of Tralee.

New York has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number of Irish immigrants who came to this state. The winner of the NY Festival will go on to Tralee in August.  Come support the lovely ladies from New York this weekend who are representing the State and their Irish heritage.

New York Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend: April 28-30th, 2017

Selection Night: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY

International Festival: August 16-22, 2017, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland

To apply to compete to become the New York Rose 2017, please visit the link below

http://blog.roseoftralee.ie/rose-of-tralee-selection-form/

Questions? Please contact the New York Rose Centre at nyroseoftraleecenter@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
