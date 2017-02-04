News By Tag
C&W 4Q16 Market Report: National, International Retailers Continue Migration to Philadelphia CBD
Market Sees Highest Growth in Annual Retail Sales Since 2010
"Total retail sales in the Philadelphia market rose by 4.2 percent in 2016, up from a 1.9 percent growth rate the previous year," said Jared Jacobs, Cushman & Wakefield research manager. "We expect this upward trend to continue in 2017, with a forecasted annual growth rate of 6.3 percent."
Prime rental rates on Chestnut Street jumped by $20.00 per square foot in 2016 to $85.00 year-over-year, while rental rates on Walnut Street remained flat for the period at $135.00 per square foot.
Leasing activity was healthy on both Walnut and Chestnut Street, with multiple national tenants making moves to the Philadelphia CBD for the first time in 2016. Significant Walnut Street Lease signings included Under Armour, which finished construction and occupied a new 10,000-square-
Additional retailers that leased space on Walnut Street in 2016 included Bonobos signing a 2,600-square-
Several big box retailers established locations on Chestnut Street in 2016. A.C. Moore signed a 30,000-square-
"The outlook for 2017 continues to be positive," noted Jacobs. "With an influx of new residential development in the downtown market, the Philadelphia MSA's total population is projected to increase by 0.6 percent by 2020. To support this growing population, we expect to see the continued migration of national and international retailers with no previous presence in the market."
