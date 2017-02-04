 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Cooper's Hawk Winery as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Cooper's Hawk Winery as a Gold Member
 
 
Cooper's Hawk Winery DCC Member
Cooper's Hawk Winery DCC Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Cooper's Hawk Winery as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Cooper's Hawk Winery will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Cooper's Hawk Winery!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Cooper's Hawk Winery

After four years of planning and construction, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant opened in 2005 in Orland Park, a south suburb of Chicago. The concept was unique. They would create a signature menu with a selection of dishes designed to pair perfectly with their own Cooper's Hawk wines, made in their own private winery. With sophisticated food and exceptional wines, their concept was born.

The Cooper's Hawk concept includes four distinct components: an upscale casual dining restaurant, full-service bar, private barrel-aging room, and Napa-style tasting room and retail gift store…all under one roof. Each Cooper's Hawk location is distinctive in layout and décor, but carries the same warmth and elegance that guests have come to expect.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Cooper's Hawk Winery

crobles@chwinery.com
chwinery.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
