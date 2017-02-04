News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Great Mall Hosts Presidents' Day Super Sale Weekend With "huge" Savings February 17 - 20
Join Great Mall for the first major shopping weekend of 2017
Great Mall is the ultimate shopping destination to start the year off right in style. Area-fashionistas will enjoy finding deals on spring's hottest new trends from almost all of Great Mall's 200 brand-name retailers, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Store, Michael Kors, Levis Outlet, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, adidas, Columbia Sportswear, H&M, Forever 21, Daiso Japan, UNIQLO and more.
Great Mall provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend. Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse and Century Theatres 20.
Whether area-residents are taking the long weekend to indulge in some "R & R" or are taking advantage of all the savings to be had, visit Great Mall for the ultimate destination to find incredible Presidents' Day Sale savings – all under one roof at a great value.
For more information, call (408) 956-2033, visit www.simon.com/
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, Levis Outlet, Daiso Japan and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.
Contact
BLAZE PR
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse