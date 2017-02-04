News By Tag
USMC Spartan Helmet Coffee Mug
The USMC Spartan Helmet Coffee Mug is for all our motivated hard-chargers out there that stay in touch with their warrior spirit! Semper Fi!
Our USMC Spartan Helmet Coffee Mug is good to grab your morning cup of motivation! From the Hot Gates to Mount Suribachi, warriors never change, only armor does! As long as their are Marines in the Corps, we will continue to give respect to the warrior elite before us!
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
USMC Spartan Helmet Coffee Mug
• 11 Ounce
• White Ceramic
• Printed in the USA
Please allow 7-10 business days to print your US Marine Corps Coffee Mug before it ships.
To get this item use link: http://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
