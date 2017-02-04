Isca Barum Insurance Brokers Appoint New Commecial Manager

 
EXETER, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Diana Webster Has Joined From Aviva

Isca Barum Insurance Brokers' continued growth is being reinforced by the appointment of Diana Taylor as Commercial Manager. Having come from Aviva, she will be responsible for running both the Commercial & Agricultural teams.

Diana has a wealth of experience, having worked in the industry for over 20 years, starting with London & Edinburgh and then Aviva, who acquired them.

She has worked as both a claims handler and a commercial underwriter and has gained considerable knowledge from her involvement with fleet, property, liability, contract works, agriculture and motor trade.

During her time with Aviva, Diana has been given increased management responsibility, including dealing with brokers; she has also taken on the role of business coach for members of her team.

Bruce Archibold (Managing Director) stated 'Diana is going to be a real asset to Isca Barum. During her time with Aviva she has developed a deep insight into the industry and a very strong focus on customer service, this very much reflects our ethos.

Her management and training experience, will prove beneficial to us.  As Isca Barum continues to grow, we need to make sure that we have the personnel in place to maintain the high standards we set ourselves and which our customers expect. We are pleased to have such a talented individual joining our team'

Diana says 'I am delighted to be joining Isca Barum as their Commercial Manager. They are a very progressive business, but still believe in providing their customers with outstanding personal service. The team have a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience, and I'm very much looking forward to joining them at this exciting time for the business'.

For more information, please contact Sarah Page on 01271 320320 or email spage@iscabarum.co.uk Or our Exeter office on 01392 363 111, or email at info@iscabarum.co.uk

http://iscabaruminsurance.co.uk

