CaseyGerry's Robert J. Francavilla Named Trial Lawyer of the Year

End

-- CaseyGerry partner Robert J. Francavilla was named 2016 Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego (CASD) during the organization's 58Annual Awards and Installation Dinner, held last night at the Westin San Diego downtown.Every year, CASD, a local organization of trial lawyers dedicated to preserving and protecting the legal rights of consumers, holds a dinner to install its board of directors and celebrate the accomplishments of San Diego attorneys. Also honored this year were Arthur H. Bryant as consumer advocate of the year, Honorable Ronald S. Prager as judge of the year and assembly member Shirley N. Weber as legislator of the year.The CASD Trial Lawyer of the Year Award is given to a San Diego County-based attorney who has achieved outstanding jury verdicts involving a civil or criminal matter. Francavilla has achieved numerous high profile results over the last year, including a $7.6 million jury verdict in a product liability case. Known for taking on high profile, complex cases, he focuses his practice on serious personal injury, head trauma and wrongful death cases and has achieved dozens of multi-million dollar results in recent years."This is the highest honor a trial lawyer can receive in San Diego," said CaseyGerry's managing partner David S. Casey Jr. "We are thrilled at Robert's latest achievement and strongly support him has he continues to fight for justice on behalf of his clients."Francavilla has been lauded on numerous occasions for his trial work and was most recently recognized as an "Outstanding Trial Lawyer" at CASD's "Evening with the Trial Stars" awards dinner, marking the sixth time he has received that honor. Also named one of California's top 25 plaintiff's lawyers by thehe is a past president of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego and is a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an organization comprised of the country's leading plaintiff and defense trial counsel.He holds both his B.B.A. and J.D. from the University of San Diego.Celebrating its 70anniversary this year, CaseyGerry was established in 1947, and is the longest-standing plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego. The firm's 19 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, aviation, pharmaceutical, mass tort and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an additional office in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif. For more information, visit www.caseygerry.com