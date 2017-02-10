 
News By Tag
* Commercial vacuum cleaners
* Pacvac
* Back pack vacuum cleaner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Derby
  Derbyshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Anderson Trade on the Benefits and Uses of the Pacvac

Anderson Trade is a UK wide supplier of vacuum, carpet & hard floor cleaners, spares and janitorial supplies to commercial and domestic markets. They've been looking into the benefits to commercial cleaners of leading backpack cleaner brand Pacvac.
 
 
The Pacvac backpack vacuum cleaner
The Pacvac backpack vacuum cleaner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial vacuum cleaners
Pacvac
Back pack vacuum cleaner

Industry:
Business

Location:
Derby - Derbyshire - England

DERBY, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Pacvac is an Australian brand that has been supplying the world with back pack vacuum cleaners since the 1970s. Because Pacvac only makes back pack cleaners, the company is able to pour all its resources into ensuring the brand is the very best it can be possibly be: a market leader.

Pacvac in Australia can be likened to the way in England vacuum users refer to the 'Hoover'. In fact in Australia and South Africa back pack vacuuming is as commonplace as cylinder vacuuming is in the UK. Unsure as to why this might be, considering the extensive benefits of the back pack method, Anderson Trade is keen to highlight to commercial cleaners why they should be readily adopting this style of vacuuming.

Anderson Trade supplies a vast selection of top brand vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners and janitorial supplies to both the commercial and domestic sectors throughout the UK. They say that of all the styles of vacuum cleaner, the backpack is the lightest and most ergonomically designed.

The Pacvac is crafted to fit the user comfortably and the adjustable harness guarantees a good fit. The user's wrists are never put under stress thanks to the clever design of the hose and wand and good posture can be maintained thanks to the aforementioned unique harness.

"It's also powerful," says Anderson Trade, "Which means faster vacuuming and cleaner floors. Plus there's the added benefit of being able to get right into those otherwise awkward to reach places such as staircases and narrow entryways and around obstacles such as office furniture."

The portability of the Pacvac is another glowing feature. Users comment on the ease of carrying the cleaner from A to B, particularly when there are multiple floors or expansive ground to cover. "It's also affordable," says Anderson Trade. The mains model comes in at just under £250."

There's also a super lightweight battery operated model, the SuperPro 700. This is one of the leading backpack vacuum cleaners on the market and is fitted with a patented Hypercone Hepa Filter system which allows full suction to be maintained as the bag fills.

Anderson Trade supplies both Pacvac SuperPro 700 models, the mains and cordless versions, as well as a selection of other backpack style vacuum cleaners. For more information visit https://www.anderson-trade.co.uk/vacuum-cleaners/back-pac... or call 01332 347 557.

Contact
Anderson Trade
***@wordsbysarahmac.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wordsbysarahmac.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Commercial vacuum cleaners, Pacvac, Back pack vacuum cleaner
Industry:Business
Location:Derby - Derbyshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017
Anderson Trade PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share