Anderson Trade on the Benefits and Uses of the Pacvac
Anderson Trade is a UK wide supplier of vacuum, carpet & hard floor cleaners, spares and janitorial supplies to commercial and domestic markets. They've been looking into the benefits to commercial cleaners of leading backpack cleaner brand Pacvac.
Pacvac in Australia can be likened to the way in England vacuum users refer to the 'Hoover'. In fact in Australia and South Africa back pack vacuuming is as commonplace as cylinder vacuuming is in the UK. Unsure as to why this might be, considering the extensive benefits of the back pack method, Anderson Trade is keen to highlight to commercial cleaners why they should be readily adopting this style of vacuuming.
Anderson Trade supplies a vast selection of top brand vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners and janitorial supplies to both the commercial and domestic sectors throughout the UK. They say that of all the styles of vacuum cleaner, the backpack is the lightest and most ergonomically designed.
The Pacvac is crafted to fit the user comfortably and the adjustable harness guarantees a good fit. The user's wrists are never put under stress thanks to the clever design of the hose and wand and good posture can be maintained thanks to the aforementioned unique harness.
"It's also powerful," says Anderson Trade, "Which means faster vacuuming and cleaner floors. Plus there's the added benefit of being able to get right into those otherwise awkward to reach places such as staircases and narrow entryways and around obstacles such as office furniture."
The portability of the Pacvac is another glowing feature. Users comment on the ease of carrying the cleaner from A to B, particularly when there are multiple floors or expansive ground to cover. "It's also affordable,"
There's also a super lightweight battery operated model, the SuperPro 700. This is one of the leading backpack vacuum cleaners on the market and is fitted with a patented Hypercone Hepa Filter system which allows full suction to be maintained as the bag fills.
Anderson Trade supplies both Pacvac SuperPro 700 models, the mains and cordless versions, as well as a selection of other backpack style vacuum cleaners.
Anderson Trade
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017