Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes City Works Restaurant as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to City Works Restaurant!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About City Works Restaurant
City Works is an 'eatery and pour house' style restaurant, with a focus on classic American food with some twists, an impressive selection of drinks, and an upbeat, energetic atmosphere. Their 'pour house' houses 90 draft handles, as well as 8 wines on draft, which offer the benefits of freshness, consistency, and zero waste.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
