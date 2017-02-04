News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Business Book Summary Available for Focus
People are motivated in one of two ways: They are either promotion-focused (concerned with advancing and avoiding missed opportunities)
• Work. Promotion-focused people excel in roles where they can be creative and flexible, take risks, and explore alternatives. Prevention-minded people find greater fulfillment in roles that require attention to detail, focus, accuracy, and conformity.
• Raising kids. Promotion-focused parents tend to emphasize positivity, while prevention-minded parents focus on the potential negatives. How parents communicate the goals and values that they wish to instill can shape their children's dominant motivation.
• Love. Promotion-focused people view intimacy as a way to advance their relationships by making them deeper and more meaningful. Prevention-focused people believe that intimacy will strengthen the bonds of relationships and ensure their survival.
• Making decisions. Promotion-focused people prefer a wide range of options, and they make choices that are appealing and are likely to provide positive outcomes. Prevention-focused people prefer to focus on one tried-and-true choice to minimize their potential for error, and they rely on objective criteria to produce safe outcomes.
• Focusing on the world. Promotion-focused people support change because it is a way to advance, and prevention-focused people prefer to keep current systems in place to ensure stability.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse