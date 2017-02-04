 
February 2017
New Business Book Summary Available for Focus

 
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Every person has a natural inclination to view his or her goals as either opportunities for advancement or opportunities to minimize risks. Those with the first point of view are promotion-focused. These individuals are more likely to take chances and excel creatively. Those with the second point of view are prevention-focused. People in this group are driven by the possibility of failure and are less likely to take chances. In Focus, Heidi Grant Halvorson and E. Tory Higgins present the research from their work at Columbia University's Motivation Science Center to provide a practical guide that helps people understand and utilize their natural focus to reach their goals and influence others.

People are motivated in one of two ways: They are either promotion-focused (concerned with advancing and avoiding missed opportunities), or they are prevention-focused (concerned with maintaining stability and preventing loss). These two mindsets influence the way people approach nearly every realm of their lives, including:

• Work. Promotion-focused people excel in roles where they can be creative and flexible, take risks, and explore alternatives. Prevention-minded people find greater fulfillment in roles that require attention to detail, focus, accuracy, and conformity.

• Raising kids. Promotion-focused parents tend to emphasize positivity, while prevention-minded parents focus on the potential negatives. How parents communicate the goals and values that they wish to instill can shape their children's dominant motivation.

• Love. Promotion-focused people view intimacy as a way to advance their relationships by making them deeper and more meaningful. Prevention-focused people believe that intimacy will strengthen the bonds of relationships and ensure their survival.

• Making decisions. Promotion-focused people prefer a wide range of options, and they make choices that are appealing and are likely to provide positive outcomes. Prevention-focused people prefer to focus on one tried-and-true choice to minimize their potential for error, and they rely on objective criteria to produce safe outcomes.

• Focusing on the world. Promotion-focused people support change because it is a way to advance, and prevention-focused people prefer to keep current systems in place to ensure stability.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Goal, Motivation, Opportunity
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
