Meet Wizard World Superstar Artist Colleen Doran At Excalibur Comics, Portland, February 16
Superstar artist and Wizard World favorite Colleen Doran will make a special appearance at Excalibur Comics (2444 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland) on Thursday, February 16, beginning at 7 p.m.
Doran is the artist for a new Neil Gaiman graphic novel from Dark Horse, The Book of Lost Souls with J Michael Straczynski, Big Nemo with Alan Moore for Electricomics, and projects with Stan Lee, Matt Hawkins at Top Cow/Image, and Marvel Comics.
Doran's recent works also include The Vampire Diaries as writer and artist for DC, as well as art for Red Sonja, script for the Korean/American fusion anthology Komacon, and the award-winning graphic novels Mangaman and Gone to Amerikay.
Doran will be joined by dozens of other comics creators in Artist Alley at Wizard World Comic Con Portland, including notables Marv Wolfman ("New Teen Titans," "Crisis on Infinite Earths"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Fred Van Lente ("Cowboys & Aliens," "Marvel Zombies"), Tom Cook ("Superfriends,"
