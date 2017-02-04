 
News By Tag
* Comics
* Colleen Doran
* Comic Con
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Meet Wizard World Superstar Artist Colleen Doran At Excalibur Comics, Portland, February 16

Superstar artist and Wizard World favorite Colleen Doran will make a special appearance at Excalibur Comics (2444 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland) on Thursday, February 16, beginning at 7 p.m.
 
 
A Distant Soil Colleen Doran
A Distant Soil Colleen Doran
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Superstar artist and Wizard World favorite Colleen Doran will make a special appearance at Excalibur Comics (2444 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland) on Thursday, February 16, beginning at 7 p.m. Doran will sign meet fans and sign items in advance of Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 17-19 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Doran is the artist for a new Neil Gaiman graphic novel from Dark Horse, The Book of Lost Souls with J Michael Straczynski, Big Nemo with Alan Moore for Electricomics, and projects with Stan Lee, Matt Hawkins at Top Cow/Image, and Marvel Comics.

Doran's recent works also include The Vampire Diaries as writer and artist for DC, as well as art for Red Sonja, script for the Korean/American fusion anthology Komacon, and the award-winning graphic novels Mangaman and Gone to Amerikay.

Doran will be joined by dozens of other comics creators in Artist Alley at Wizard World Comic Con Portland, including notables Marv Wolfman ("New Teen Titans," "Crisis on Infinite Earths"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Fred Van Lente ("Cowboys & Aliens," "Marvel Zombies"), Tom Cook ("Superfriends," "Godzilla"), Alex De Campi ("Dark Horse's Grindhouse," "Archie vs. Predator"), Aaron Sparrow ("Tokyopop," "Warcraft: Legends") and many others.

Learn more about Colleen at http://wizardworld.com/guests/colleen-doran, and more about Wizard World Portland at http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Comics, Colleen Doran, Comic Con
Industry:Arts
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share