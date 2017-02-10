 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Ann Zedlitz, MD "Dr. Z" to Appear on NBC's The Doctors

 
BATON ROUGE, La. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Local dermatologist, Doctor Ann Zedlitz, MD of Z Aesthetic Dermatology will appear on NBC's nationally syndicated show The Doctors on Monday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The show will be broadcasted locally on WVLA NBC 33 and cable channel 03 or 1003 in HD.

The program features specialists from across health and wellness fields as they join ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon in providing answers and advice while delving into health care challenges through real-life situations.

Show producers sought Dr. Zedlitz's expertise to help a woman with rhinophyma—a rare form of rosacea causing an abnormally large nose. Dr. Zedlitz's segment reveals her specialized treatment protocol and the woman's three-month transformation.

Doctor Ann Zedlitz is founder of Z Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge. She has over 21 years overall physician experience and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Z Aesthetic Dermatology is dedicated to helping their patients look and feel their best.

For more information visit http://www.zdermatology.com

Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017
