Ann Zedlitz, MD "Dr. Z" to Appear on NBC's The Doctors
The program features specialists from across health and wellness fields as they join ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon in providing answers and advice while delving into health care challenges through real-life situations.
Show producers sought Dr. Zedlitz's expertise to help a woman with rhinophyma—a rare form of rosacea causing an abnormally large nose. Dr. Zedlitz's segment reveals her specialized treatment protocol and the woman's three-month transformation.
Doctor Ann Zedlitz is founder of Z Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge. She has over 21 years overall physician experience and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Z Aesthetic Dermatology is dedicated to helping their patients look and feel their best.
For more information visit http://www.zdermatology.com
