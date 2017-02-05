News By Tag
Christina Darby Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Robert DeLeon, Manager of the Las Colinas office, states, "I'm very pleased to welcome Ms. Darby to our office. Ms. Darby has knowledge and experience from all aspects of the real estate business; making her an asset to her clients. I'm certain her business will bloom here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
A Dallas native, Ms. Darby has thorough knowledge of the DFW Metroplex. She is a mother of three and is a supporter and volunteer for Volunteers of America and Christian Community Action. Ms. Darby received her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a minor in Real Estate from the University of North Texas. When not helping clients with their real estate needs, Ms. Darby enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking, biking, traveling and reading.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Christina Darby can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 940.206.6203 or via email at Christina.Darby@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
