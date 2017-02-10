 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


First Church of God Uses #LoveWeekFCOG to Commit 5,000 Acts of Love in Central Ohio This Week

Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, Senior Pastor of First Church of God leads congregation in "committing acts of love" throughout the week of Valentine's Day
 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- What happens when a group of citizens decides to give out free hugs, pay for the meal of a stranger or leave notes of encouragement for others? The members of First Church of God (FCOG) on Refugee Road in East Columbus are taking the next week to find out. Beginning Sunday, February 12th, Bishop Timothy J. Clarke has called on his congregation to get out into the community and commit 5,000 "acts of love" during what the church has dubbed "Love Week.

"Sometimes we get so caught up in the business of life we miss opportunities to show one another kindness," Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, Senior Pastor said. "Love Week is our chance to reach out to friends, neighbors, co-workers, people we don't know and say, 'We love you,' 'We're thinking of you,' "Someone cares about you.'"

The week-long event has a theme for each day that calls on members to either pay for the meal of a stranger or let someone cut ahead of them in line, give out free hugs all day, write notes of encouragement for others, target bosses, mentors and leaders for special treatment and use their spare change for "Love for a Change" Saturday when the FCOG Youth Pastor, Pastor George Fultz leads volunteers in delivering change collected by members throughout the week to a local high school.

Clarke asks members to share their good deeds on social media under #LoveWeekFCOG, but it's not to #humblebrag. "As Christians, we are called to be witnesses for the love and mercy of God," Clarke said. "Our community, country and world could use a little more kindness, goodwill and mercy toward one another. We hope the posts on social media will inspire people to join us. A hug is the same in every language, every religion and every political ideology." http://Facebook.com/FirstChurchOhio

About First Church of God, "A City of Refuge:

Started in 1937, First Church of God has faithfully served the Central Ohio community in several locations - 562 St. Clair Avenue, 487 North Champion Avenue, 1206 Atcheson Street, 115 Wilson Avenue and finally in June of 2000, taking up its current location on Columbus' East side at 3480 Refugee Road.

Lead by Senior Pastor, Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, FCOG strives to be a city of refuge. In the Bible, cities of refuge were designated places where someone who had accidentally done wrong chould go to escape and could safely wait until trial. The church serves the same purpose. For more information about First Church of God: http://www.1stChurch.net.

Terreece M. Clarke
***@1stchurch.net
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2017
