Shore Builders Association Opens Registration for the FAME Awards

 
 
FAME 2016 Winners
FAME 2016 Winners
 
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tickets are now available for the 14th Annual FAME Awards, which will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2017 starting at 6 p.m. The FAME Awards, or Fabulous Achievement in Marketing Excellence has been known as one of the best networking events for the building industry in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and Mercer Counties, with many builders and associates attending to celebrate the industry's best in sales and marketing.  This popular event will be held at South Gate Manor in Freehold.

According to Marge Karahuta, Co-Chair of the Sales and Marketing & PR Committee for the SBACNJ, "FAME is definitely one of the best attended events for our association.  The program continues to grow each year and we anticipate over 200 of today's top builders, sales agents, marketing, and construction professionals from the building industry will attend the event next month.  Many of our member companies bring along their entire staff to celebrate their colleagues and network at the FAME Awards."

The night of the event will feature an extended cocktail networking reception and open bar beginning at 6:00 PM, followed by the presentation of the awards in all categories including individual awards for "Director/VP of Construction". "Green Builder of the Year", "Sales Team of the Year" and "Construction Supervisor". In addition, there will be several "Community of the Year" awards presented to those residential communities that excelled in several areas of marketing throughout 2016 and all sales representatives entered in the Million Dollar Club Award categories will be recognized.  Karahuta continues, "Our FAME Awards is not an average networking event, it's a great way for our members to celebrate each other's accomplishments in sales and marketing throughout the past year.  In addition to being fun, real business happens at this event which is one of the reasons why it is so well attended."

In addition to the awards presentation, the evening will feature a variety of companies who generously support the program through sponsorships.  We would like to thank Gannett NJ for being this year's Super Sponsor, as well as event sponsors Amboy Bank, Sharbell Building Co., Pace Advertising, Citizens Bank, Walters Homes, Pirch, Caliber Home Loans, All County, Crown Homes, Grunin Properties, SBACNJ Board of Directors, Flair Marketing Group, and Design 446.

For more information or to register for the Annual FAME Awards please visit SBACNJ's website www.shorebuilders.org or contact the office at 732-364-2828.

