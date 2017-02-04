News By Tag
Shore Builders Association Opens Registration for the FAME Awards
According to Marge Karahuta, Co-Chair of the Sales and Marketing & PR Committee for the SBACNJ, "FAME is definitely one of the best attended events for our association. The program continues to grow each year and we anticipate over 200 of today's top builders, sales agents, marketing, and construction professionals from the building industry will attend the event next month. Many of our member companies bring along their entire staff to celebrate their colleagues and network at the FAME Awards."
The night of the event will feature an extended cocktail networking reception and open bar beginning at 6:00 PM, followed by the presentation of the awards in all categories including individual awards for "Director/VP of Construction"
In addition to the awards presentation, the evening will feature a variety of companies who generously support the program through sponsorships. We would like to thank Gannett NJ for being this year's Super Sponsor, as well as event sponsors Amboy Bank, Sharbell Building Co., Pace Advertising, Citizens Bank, Walters Homes, Pirch, Caliber Home Loans, All County, Crown Homes, Grunin Properties, SBACNJ Board of Directors, Flair Marketing Group, and Design 446.
For more information or to register for the Annual FAME Awards please visit SBACNJ's website www.shorebuilders.org or contact the office at 732-364-2828.
Contact
Shore Builders Association
***@shorebuilders.org
