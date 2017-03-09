News By Tag
A New Open Source Dataset Links Human Motion and Language
In the article "The KIT Motion-Language Dataset (http://online.liebertpub.com/
The article is part of a special issue of Big Dataon "Big Data in Robotics" led by Guest Editors Jeannette Bohg, PhD, Matei Ciocarlie, PhD, Jaview Civera, PhD, and Lydia Kavraki, PhD.
"Human motion is complex and nuanced in terms of how it can be described, and it is surprisingly difficult to even retrieve motions from databases corresponding to natural language descriptions. There is a great need to describe robotic systems in natural language that captures the richness associated with motion, but doing this accurately is an extremely challenging problem," says Big Data Editor-in-Chief Vasant Dhar, Professor at the Stern School of Business and the Center for Data Science at New York University. "Plappert and his colleagues do a wonderful job using a novel crowd-sourcing approach and a tool to document the annotation process itself along with methods for obtaining high quality inputs and selecting motions that require further annotation automatically. They have constructed an impressive database of motions and annotations that can serve as a test-bed for research in this area. It is a great service to the research community."
