Producer Sabrina Percario Assembles a Robust, Growing Slate for 2017

Born in Brazil, Producer Sabrina Percario, also an active SAG-AFTRA member actress, has an impressive list of completed, in-production, and in-development films
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Producer Sabrina Percario, also a multiple award winning SAG-AFTRA member actress, has assembled an impressive slate for 2017. She now has nine in-production projects, preceded by an astounding twenty-seven completed films, with two more in-development projects!

Her completed films include Julia, a semi-autobiographical film which earned her several awards, including Best Leading Actress from the United International Film Festival, held in New York City last year.

"To me the primary task of a producer is to make sure your film has all the legal documents necessary, such as permits, insurance, deal memos, contracts. I believe that to be an exceptional producer you need to be very organized, hire people you worked with before and trust. Communication is essential, and also it is important to be open to learn more, because it's impossible to know everything"

Her current projects include development of the film Subliminal, and the web series Darktales, on which she is working as a Co-Producer with director Humberto Rosa for Red Line Films, LLC.

Subliminal is the story of a group of young people who decide to spend their vacations in the mountain countryside. While they expect their vacation to be the best time of their lives, what they didn't expect is that the trip can become their biggest nightmare. Sabrina also has a part in Subliminal!

"From a producer's point of view it is my goal, and responsibility, to maintain a good, proficient process from pre-production through post-production. I believe that good pre-production planning saves a lot of time during the actual production. And, you should always be ready for plan B or C. Being prepared is the key!"

Another project she is developing is In the Search Of which is a continuation of her multi-award winning Julia. She is producing together with Bad Nose Film Company. She is also co-writing with Bella Silverstein (who also appeared in Julia) and Nil Simsek. The logline is: After the last member of her family's death, a girl in her early thirties decides to start a new life with her aunt, who lives in the US, until she faces legal challenges that alter her plans.

And if all of this isn't enough, she is also an international representative for Arquiteto Cinema, a Brazilian production company, representing them in the Los Angeles area.

Since she is making substantial progress with all of her projects in their various stages, there will be much more news to come from producer Sabrina Percario in the near future, stay tuned!

http://www.thomcomm.com/sabrina-percario.php

