Laser + Skin Institute Dermatology Center announces the addition of Jaclyn Perna, PA-C

-- Dr. Lisa Breslauer is proud to announce that Jaclyn Perna, PA-C, will be joining the Laser + Skin Institute in March 2017."It is with great pleasure that we announce Jaclyn Perna has joined the Laser + Skin Institute." said Dr. Lisa Breslauer. "Jaclyn is an outstanding Physician Assistant who has years of experience in Dermatology, and she will help us to continue our commitment of providing the highest level of care for our patients." added Dr. Breslauer.Ms. Perna has been practicing in the field of dermatology since 2009. She received her Masters of Science in Physician Assistant studies from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the New Jersey State Society of Physician Assistants (NJSSPA), and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.Ms. Perna is qualified to diagnose and treat a wide variety of dermatological conditions including acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, molluscum, warts and rashes. She will perform full skin examinations, biopsies, cryotherapy, prescribe medication and provide patient education.Physician assistants are health care professionals licensed to practice medicine with physician supervision. As part of their comprehensive responsibilities, PAs conduct physical exams, diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, counsel on preventive health care, assist in surgery, and in most states can write prescriptions. PAs are trained in intensive education programs accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) . Because of the close working relationship the PAs have with physicians, PAs are educated in the medical model designed to complement physician training. Upon graduation, physician assistants take a national certification examination developed by the National Commission on Certification of PAs in conjunction with the National Board of Medical Examiners. To maintain their national certification, PAs must log 100 hours of continuing medical education every two years and sit for a recertification every six years. Graduation from an accredited physician assistant program and passage of the national certifying exam are required for state licensure.Lisa Breslauer, M.D. is a graduate of the prestigious Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. She is a Board Certified Dermatologist and Member of the American Society of Mohs Surgery and American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Before opening the Laser + Skin Institute in 2007, Dr. Breslauer was in private practice in Morristown, NJ. She has successfully instituted a patient-friendly environment designed to treat people of differing ages, races and genders.