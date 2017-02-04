DLP Realty Appoints Jonathan Campbell as Sales Manager

End

-- DLP Realty is proud to announce that Jonathan Campbell has been named Sales Manager. Jonathan has over 10 years experience and more than 500 home sales."Jonathan has been a top performing listing specialist at DLP Realty for the past several years including consistently ranking as one of the top 3 agents in the whole company. What is even more impressive, is Jonathan has not only grown his sales and skills, but has grown personally at an incredible pace every single year. I am confident Jonathan can take that same approach in his role of Sales Manager and help the rest of the sales team replicate his success," said Don Wenner, President and CEO of DLP Realty.Over the years, Jonathan has assisted families buy homes, sell homes, and assist investors with acquiring investment assets. He is a certified negotiation expert in the fields of residential sales, investment properties, multifamily and land acquisitions. He has a unique skill set in video marketing and social media production. He is currently using his successful background to assist and recruit other top sales professionals to lead in the core mission and values DLP Realty has established. Jonathan is passionate about providing as much value as possible."I am excited for this opportunity to use my skill and expertise to help guide the agents of DLP. Our team is vastly growing, so bringing in top talent and pushing the limits will be our main focus for this year. I am excited to see the goals we achieve and setting new records," said Jonathan Campbell, Sales Manager.DLP Realty is one of the fastest growing real estate firms in the country — ranked as the #8 Real Estate Team in the US! DLP Realty is focused on dominating the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, Bucks and Montgomery counties, Northern and Central New Jersey, and North East and Central Florida.DLP Realty is focused on providing clients with the highest level of service through their innovative and client-centered team approach to selling homes. When you work with DLP Realty, moving is a breeze due to their numerous guarantees such as their Guaranteed Sales Program, Elite Preferred Buyer Program, 24-Month Love it or Leave it Guarantee, and more!