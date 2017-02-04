 
Certified Professional Coach Clinton Ages Will Hosts A Three Session Vision Board Summit

Bring your goals to life creating a visual representation and producing and action plan on Sunday, February 19th with Coach Clinton Ages.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- How would you like to not only design your 2017 Vision Board but learn how to actually Create and Execute the Plan for reaching your Goals and Vision?

Coach Clinton will motivate you to dream of your ideal world, encouraging your mind to visualize your wants and desires while preparing you to effectively own your influence.

This strasformative 3 session summit will be held on Sunday, February 19th at the Martin Luther King Library located at 901 G St NW, Washington D.C. beginning at 1:30 p.m.  Attendees can expect to walk away from this summit with the tools and steps needed to live their vision and how to take better control of their finances. This vision board workshop will equip attendees with the skills to articulate their futures by crafting a personal mission statement that will serve as a road map to their vision.

All attendees will receive:

·      Magazines from the Washingtonian (event Sponsor)

·      Glue Stick

·      Vision Board Template

·      Vision Board Instructional Aid

·      Vision Board Summit Tote Bag

·      Lite Snacks & Beverages

About The Host: Clinton Ages is a Strategic Technologist, Certified Professional Coach, Certified Scrum Master, and Certified Scrum Product Owner skilled as a Business Architect/Process Engineer with over 15 years of experience in technical solutions development, technology and management consulting.

He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems, a Master of Science in Management of Technology from Georgia Institute of Technology and he is pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Organizational Behavior and Strategy Implementation.

Clinton got into coaching after seeing the need for the role while working with business leaders and supporting their need for objective advice and counsel. With his primary experience being in entrepreneurially based technology companies from start up to very large corporations, bundled with his contribution as a Business Analyst and Consultant, Clinton has been intimately involved in working with leadership of all levels of an organization and across all disciplines.

This knowledge was a natural transition into executive, business, and career coaching. Clinton understands the needs of organizations and how to interpret the skills and styles of the candidates as well as how they may fit into the company environment.

Contact
Clinton Ages
***@grubbproperties.com
End
Source:Coach Clinton
Email:***@grubbproperties.com Email Verified
