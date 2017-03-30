News By Tag
Dark horror Inner Chains shows off its FPS combat in the new gameplay trailer
IMGN.PRO and Telepaths' Tree welcome players to the surreal world of Inner Chains – immerse yourselves in the heavy atmosphere created by the intriguing mix of first-person shooter and horror in the new gameplay trailer.
Inner Chains is an FPS horror funded on Kickstarter, that immediately attracted players attention with awesome visuals inspired by surrealistic art. The newest Inner Chains gameplay trailer published by IMGN.PRO and Telepaths' Tree presents a lot of changes to the combat system. Better graphic and sound effects, improved animations, and a wide range of weapons are visible. NPCs have also been modified to have a more diverse appearance – some of them are significantly faster than the others and now have different move sets. Inner Chains' universe is full of secrets, which is why you can now clearly see marks that have been left by monstrous experiments on the bodies of characters you meet, and the environment now is even more dangerous with the addition of new deadly plants.
Inner Chains is an FPS horror game set in a surreal, dark, and deadly biomechanical world that resembles nothing like you have ever encountered. In the world of Inner Chains, you don't get to set the rules: you are just a small part of a hostile, unwelcoming universe. If you want to survive, the only thing you can do is to try to discover its secrets.
As one of the inhabitants of this world, your head is filled with the teachings of the Ruling Caste. You have only one goal: to get to a mythical place called the Last Hope and leave this sick, degenerated, dying planet once and for all. You embark on your journey full of fanatical zeal, but soon it becomes clear that nothing is what it seems in this strange world. To discover your role in it, you'll have to fight for survival, face hostile fauna and flora, overcome your own weaknesses, remain vigilant to your surroundings, and explore the secrets of the game's world. Your survival depends entirely on your watchfulness, logical judgment, quick reflexes, accuracy, and your ability to use your surroundings to your advantage.
WATCH THE GAMEPLAY TRAILER HERE (https://youtu.be/
Forgotten ruins and caves in the mountains, a dangerous forest where both flora and fauna lie in wait to attack you, and numerous religious sites and majestic temples adapted by the Ruling Caste, whose existence and goals hide many dark secrets – in the vast, surreal world of Inner Chains you'll visit all these places and learn their unique histories, arming yourself with knowledge which will help you in your ultimate battle with the enemy.
INNER CHAINS' MAIN FEATURES
· Unprecedented methods of interaction between weapons, their users, and the environment.
· A dark biomechanical world where both fauna and flora lie in wait for your slightest stumble.
· Stunning surreal visual style.
· Deadly, intelligent, and challenging opponents.
· Unusual locations with their own unique stories.
· Subtle thriller elements that will fill you with fear in unusual, inventive ways.
· Thrilling action combined with an interesting, hair-raising story.
More information about Inner Chains can be found on the official website (http://innerchainsgame.com/)
Inner Chains will launch in Q2 2017.
Telepaths' Tree
Telepaths' Tree is a game development studio founded in 2014 by Tomasz Strzałkowski. From the very beginning, we've been determined to create games that reflect the graphic style of Tomasz's art. Our team consists of industry veterans from such studios as People Can Fly, Epic Games, Flying Wild Hog, Platige Image, CreativeForge, Techland, and CD Projekt RED who have worked on many acclaimed AAA titles including Ancient Space, BulletStorm, PainKiller, Gears of War, Dying Light, and The Witcher 3. http://www.telepathstree.com
IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
