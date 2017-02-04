 
News By Tag
* Funeral Continuing Education
* Nevada funeral CE
* funeral CE
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Online Funeral Continuing Education Courses Now Available in Nevada!

 
DALLAS - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- FuneralCE®, a service of WebCE®, continues to provide the largest selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral service professionals nationwide. Our online funeral CE courses are now approved by the Nevada Funeral and Cemetery Services Board to fulfill the continuing education requirements for Funeral Directors and Embalmers.

FuneralCE's comprehensive course catalog offers a variety of funeral CE courses that cover a wide selection of industry-related topics.  Our online self-study course material is constantly reviewed by industry experts, so you can be confident we are delivering high quality courses with up-to-date information.

Funeral directors and embalmers can fulfill their 12-hour Nevada funeral continuing education requirement for just $54.95.  All orders include: online course(s) and exam(s), instant grading, unlimited exam retakes and electronic certificates of completion.

To order funeral continuing education courses, go to http://www.funeralce.com or call our toll-free customer support at 877-332-8480.

Contact
Jessica Brown
***@webce.com
End
Source:FuneralCE
Email:***@webce.com Email Verified
Tags:Funeral Continuing Education, Nevada funeral CE, funeral CE
Industry:Education
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share