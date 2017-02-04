News By Tag
Online Funeral Continuing Education Courses Now Available in Nevada!
FuneralCE's comprehensive course catalog offers a variety of funeral CE courses that cover a wide selection of industry-related topics. Our online self-study course material is constantly reviewed by industry experts, so you can be confident we are delivering high quality courses with up-to-date information.
Funeral directors and embalmers can fulfill their 12-hour Nevada funeral continuing education requirement for just $54.95. All orders include: online course(s) and exam(s), instant grading, unlimited exam retakes and electronic certificates of completion.
To order funeral continuing education courses, go to http://www.funeralce.com or call our toll-free customer support at 877-332-8480.
Contact
Jessica Brown
***@webce.com
End
