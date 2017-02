Online Funeral Continuing Education Courses Now Available in Nevada!

Contact

-- FuneralCE®, a service of WebCE®, continues to provide the largest selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral service professionals nationwide. Our online funeral CE courses are now approved by the Nevada Funeral and Cemetery Services Board to fulfill the continuing education requirements for Funeral Directors and Embalmers.FuneralCE's comprehensive course catalog offers a variety of funeral CE courses that cover a wide selection of industry-related topics. Our online self-study course material is constantly reviewed by industry experts, so you can be confident we are delivering high quality courses with up-to-date information.Funeral directors and embalmers can fulfill their 12-hour Nevada funeral continuing education requirement for just $54.95. All orders include: online course(s) and exam(s), instant grading, unlimited exam retakes and electronic certificates of completion.To order funeral continuing education courses, go to http://www.funeralce.com or call our toll-free customer support at 877-332-8480.